Therap's Human Services and Developmental Disability Software Includes Tools for Early Intervention Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency providers offering Early Intervention and Birth-to-Three funded services have a flexible web-based documentation, communication and billing solution readily available to meet their agency's needs. Whether measuring outcomes and effectiveness of services using configurable dashboard reporting and notification, creating eligibility determinations, referrals or billable case notes, building or selecting from its library of configurable templates for clinical assessments, or storing supportive documentation and reports, the system's comprehensive features offer tools for families, community providers and statewide or multi-state agencies and organizations.

Providers use Therap's individualized plan to build or attach the Individualized Family Service Plan, further linked to billable services and supports, build guidelines for review, action steps and incorporate feedback from the family and team. Supports offered, included clinical services and billed therapeutic sessions, can link to the service plan, while collecting data toward agency or individual outcomes across multiple metrics.

Therap's health screening features include multiple custom assessments and screening tools, along with an appointments tracking tool and a questionnaire builder to customize state-specific assessments. An assessment monitoring feature allows the agency to view all assessments for a child or across the organization to facilitate scheduling.

Clinical and family-directed trainings may be maintained and referenced using programmatic data or a training management system, allowing uploads of training materials for family reference or certification data for agency employees and clinicians. Reporting tools quickly identify expirations and any required re-training necessary.

Case managers have the ability to create case notes and document assessments and screenings, service coordination and supports being offered to families, as well as document steps taken in the eligibility process, referrals and outcomes. Notes integrate seamlessly into Therap's billing system, including electronic claims submissions to Medicaid and export for third-party billing.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant software is extensively used in Home & Community-Based Services settings (HCBS) for documentation, communication, both by the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities provider community and the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers a single software solution for data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and electronic billing. A certified EHR mandated for use by provider networks and state agencies in seventeen states and by more than 5,000 providers, Therap is a transparent, secure and cost-effective solution for providers, families, and state oversight organizations in the human services fields.

