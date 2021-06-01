Therap's Individual Home Page includes the CtLC (Charting the LifeCourse) tab to extend Life Records for Individuals and Families in Human Services Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading EHR solution for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, recently introduced the CtLC tab in the Individual Home Page module to broaden the range of Person-Centered information regarding individuals and their families. The addition of this tab facilitates a unified view of an individual's Person-Centered information while allowing easy maintenance of a life records system for an individual and their family. Providers can utilize the information in the CtLC tab along with the information in the other tabs of the Individual Home Page to assess and understand an individual extensively in order to assist the individual in attaining a good life.

Therap's Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) module is a Person-Centered framework containing the tools, which are Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star and Vision Tool, as part of a comprehensive approach of planning for an individual and/or the individual's family. These tools assist in planning integrated support, vision and other life domains in order to plan towards a better and desired life for the individual.

Therap's Individual Home Page has been designed for care providers to find a wide range of Person-Centered information regarding an individual's background, support plans, health information, incident reporting and activities, all within the same area. In addition to the CtLC tab, the Individual Home Page also includes the Home tab, Profile tab, Plans tab and the Case Status tab. These integrated tabs allow convenient access to view and document information of an individual.

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

