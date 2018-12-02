Therap's Medication Administration Tool Can Assist in Reducing Medication Errors

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's reporting tools are used by Registered Nurses, LPNs, and other caregivers for minimizing medication errors. Therap's certified electronic health record software is used widely by nurses working at agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The LTSS software features a full suite of applications including medication administration records, for recording medications administered.

A wide array of tools are available in the Therap system to assist nurses with their daily documentation needs.Currently, agencies across the country who are providing services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities use Therap for their daily documentation needs. Registered nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses use the medication administration records (MAR) module which is integrated with industry standard drug database First Databank (FDB). With MAR, users can schedule and add comments to medication and treatment records, and export MAR reports with current medications and treatments on a monthly grid. A MAR mobile application for Android and iOS devices is also available for quick entry of records in community settings and other LTSS locations.

Additionally, the Medication History tool allows RNs and LPNs to keep record of medications. Therap's Medication History includes detailed information on side effects, drug-allergy reactions and drug-drug interactions. With the medication history tool, nurses have the necessary information to avoid or minimize medication errors. Therap also features a Pharmacy Interface for linking pharmacy messages directly to individuals on Therap. The Medication History tool allows RNs and LPNs to keep record of medications and update the medication information according to the received pharmacy messages.

Therap's suit of application provides a comprehensive solution for nurses. In addition to the Medication Administration Records tool, the health tracking module helps to track and analyze different types of health data including vital signs, Height/weight, immunizations, infections, intake/elimination, seizures and menses. Nurses can schedule appointments and lab tests for an individual on Therap. Useful nursing reports include health care reports that display information pertaining to allergies, dietary guidelines and medical diagnoses.

