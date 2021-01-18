Therap's Remote Documentation Solutions for Home Health Minimize Exposure

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's mobile support E-tools allow staff, administration, and family to maintain documentation and communication with loved ones while minimizing the concern for cross contamination. Therap's mobile E-tools are not on a laptop at one spot in a home or apartment, so anyone who uses the device must wash their hands and disinfect the device. Therap's E-tools are on apps that staff, family, and individuals can use on mobile devices.

Since its introduction in 2003 Therap's e-documentation system has focused on bringing the benefit of industry leading technology to human services systems. Therap is a Commercial off the Shelf System (COTS) making it easy to implement. Therap is a Software as a Service (SaaS) system that is web based. The combination of COTS and SaaS with Therap's bundled training provides customers with a system that is cost effective and ready to implement the day the contract is signed.

Therap focused on the use of advanced technology to document data at the point of contact between support staff and the individual. In addition to that innovative approach Therap established a pricing model that, unlike user licenses, promotes the number of people who can contribute to or review documentation based on role-based security by pricing based on the number of individuals supported.

Therap's Mobile E-Tools provide an innovative and effective way to manage secure e-mail, staff notes, service tracking, medication administration, and, if applicable, Electronic Visit Verification. Therap's E-Tools for the aging and people receiving elder care in nursing facilities, supported living facilities, in their homes, in transitional housing, or in other community arrangements do not require multiple systems. Therap's E-Tools can work seamlessly in all environments.

Therap's E-Tools for Home Health notes can also be used for scheduling visits and staff and for comprehensive, billing, claiming, and utilization Management with Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) capabilities.

For more information on Therap's solutions for aging and home health providers go to: https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-online-solutions-for-aging-and-home-health-providers/

