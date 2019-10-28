Therap's Scheduling/EVV Platform Includes Offline Access

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Android and iOS users utilizing Therap to document visits have enhancements with Therap's recent system update. In meeting the requirements laid out by the 21st Century CURES Act, Therap's EVV and scheduling system feature offline modes for service documentation. Android users and Apple users (running iOS 11 and above) have the ability to access check-in and check-out times for service notes even when internet accessibility is unavailable. Data is securely entered with interactive voice-response and is available to upload once internet connection is re-established,

With these enhancements, upcoming scheduled slots can be transferred to Offline mode for review and offline access. A provider visiting a service recipient in an unreliable internet locale transfers scheduled slots to Offline mode using their device, and complete check-ins, check-outs at designated times, uploading entries once access resumes. Unneeded offline slots may be deleted.

As organizations respond to Electronic Visit Verification mandates, they use Therap for real-time monitoring of staff check-in/out to ensure services are provided and reduce the risk of funding recoupment or fraud. Supervisors review where, when services are taking place at any given time. Schedules are quickly assembled using a drag-and-drop calendar feature, giving the scheduler a view of multiple staff or multiple individuals, or to see schedules across a program or at a particular time through an intuitive interface. Service entry is simplified, as a simple screen tap confirms a check-in time with a date stamp, simultaneously recording a geo-location when online; a second tap records the end time and another geo-location stamp when completing the service.

The Scheduling and EVV tools are linked to Therap's robust billing system, enabling unit tracking for each service to identify remaining hours or units available, and how many units are still scheduled, submitted for billing and general status. People receiving services including self-advocates and their families, can view their upcoming schedule to know who will be working with them on a given day.

About Therap Services

Therap's HIPAA-compliant software applications are widely used in I/DD provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. The web-based system provides person-centered planning, case management, health and data solutions for support providers and state organizations working with people with developmental disabilities.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/

