Therapy Brands and DataMTD partner to provide a breakthrough product for Applied Behavioral Analysis practitioners

"A critical aspect of this integration is that it enables VB-MAPP to seamlessly merge into Catalyst, a previously manual and time-consuming process. Now, ABA practitioners can spend more time focusing on their patients while also experiencing higher accuracy due to the automated process," says Nick Padula, Executive Vice President, ABA segment, Therapy Brands.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

About DataMTD

Data Makes the Difference, LLC, formed in 2009 by Steve and Liz Maher, is a software development company located in Mountaintop, PA. The Mahers are parents of a young women with Autism, Sarah, who also works for the family business. Steve and Liz Maher have dedicated their lives to the creation of treatment platforms for developmental disorders, especially Autism. DMTD's core mission is to leverage technology to bring efficiency to the assessment and treatment process for all learners on the spectrum. (https://support.datamtd.com)

