Therapy Brands announces Chris Kalb as the General Manager/ Vice President of Operations for TheraNest, MyClientsPlus and Jituzu

"I'm looking forward to working with the Therapy Brands team, who are striving to improve providers' ability to manage their practices more effectively," said Kalb. "Our shared vision is to help practitioners deliver better care, ultimately improving patient experiences and outcomes."

Chris brings more than 20 years' experience in executive leadership, strategy, innovation, market analysis, data science, intelligent automation, product management and agile software development.

Most recently, Chris served as Senior Vice President, Business Ventures and Innovation at The University of Chicago, where he managed all corporate strategic investments, shifted corporate culture, developed and launched over a dozen successful products and added four new client categories for business growth and diversification.

"We are excited Chris has joined the Therapy Brands family," said Vickie Westmark, Chief Operating Officer at Therapy Brands. "His extensive product innovation and development background adds incredible value to our team, and we look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our brands."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

