Therapy Brands Announces Danny Shipman as General Manager of Strategic Products

"I'm excited to join the Therapy Brands team and make an impact in the therapeutic space," said Shipman. "This is a great opportunity for me, alongside our talented leadership team, to build and execute on a growth-focused strategy that streamlines how we deliver our products to customers."

Shipman brings more than ten years of product management and executive strategy acumen to this role. Most recently, he served as Senior Director, Product Management at Greenway Health, where he was responsible for developing and evangelizing the product vision and strategy of all clinical product lines to drive growth and market dominance. In addition to his product strategy and positioning experience, Danny also brings deep knowledge in market analysis, contract negotiations, agile methodologies and profit and loss management.

"The addition of Danny to our strategic products team is a win for Therapy Brands," said Gowrishankar Bharadwaj, Therapy Brands' Head of Strategic Products. "I'm confident his extensive experience and insight will greatly serve the quality and accessibility of our suite of solutions."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

Contact: Emily Claypool

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapy Brands

Related Links

https://www.therapybrands.com

