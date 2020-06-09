Therapy Brands Announces Gowrishankar Bharadwaj as Head of Strategic Products

"This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the passionate and forward-thinking team at Therapy Brands," said Bharadwaj. "I'm looking forward to bringing my vision for enhancing our robust set of products to life."

Gowrishankar brings more than 26 years of experience across industry verticals, business stages and functional roles, delivering scaled industry-first innovations globally.

In his most recent role, he served as Sr. Director, Strategy, Integration for Philips Healthcare, where we was tasked with extending the Philips Market Network (SaaS). In addition to his extensive strategic experience, Gowrishankar has also served in corporate development, product, chief architect, engineering and independent consulting roles.

"We are thrilled to have Gowrishankar join the Therapy Brands team," said Vickie Westmark, Chief Operating Officer at Therapy Brands. "The depth of his corporate strategy, product and engineering knowledge is an incredible asset to our company. Under his leadership, I'm confident we will be able to reach the goals we've set for our business."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

