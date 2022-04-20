Therapy Brands Welcomes Advisory Board Members

Therapy Brands is pleased to expand its Applied Behavioral Health Advisory Board. Tweet this

As advisory board members, Rebecca and Dan will be part of a team of industry experts that help Therapy Brands continue to strengthen value for ABA practitioners. Specifically, the ABA advisory board recommends product and service initiatives, and bolster strategies that advance Therapy Brands' ABA product offerings including WebABA, Accupoint, CodeMetro, and Catalyst. The board also advises on emerging trends in the industry to enable Therapy Brands to best support ABA practitioners' needs now and in the future.

"I am very passionate about supporting individualized ABA services for all ages and diagnoses. As a board member for Therapy Brands' ABA advisory board, I will be able to support growth and alignment to meet the needs of ABA practitioners," says Rebecca Urbano Powell, MA, BCBA, Executive Director, Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health.

"Rebecca and Dan will have early visibility into key strategic decisions, challenges, and opportunities within our ABA solutions. We are grateful to have their expertise and dedication," says Nick Padula, Executive Vice President, ABA segment, Therapy Brands.

