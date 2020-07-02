Theravance Biopharma Appoints Deepika R. Pakianathan, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company"), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, today announced the appointment of Deepika R. Pakianathan, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Since 2001, Dr. Pakianathan has served as a Managing Member at Delphi Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on biotechnology and medical device investments and leads the firm's biotechnology investment activities.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Pakianathan to our board of directors," said Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe her vast experience in the biotechnology sector, translating breakthrough science and taking important therapies from pipeline to patients, will further enhance our already talented Board of Directors."

"I am excited to join the Theravance Biopharma board, which features a roster of high caliber expertise from within the biotechnology industry. The company is at a critical point in its growth and I look forward to helping the company navigate its catalyst-rich future," said Dr. Pakianathan.

Prior to joining Delphi, Dr. Pakianathan was a Vice President in the healthcare group at J.P. Morgan where she was involved in several large healthcare M&A transactions and led public offerings for biotechnology companies. Prior to that, she was a biotechnology research analyst at Genesis Merchant Group. She worked as a postdoctoral scientist in the Immunology Department at Genentech Corporation from 1993 to 1997.

Dr. Pakianathan received her Ph.D. and M.S. from Wake Forest University and her MSc and BSc from the University of Bombay. Dr. Pakianathan also currently serves on the boards of Calithera Biosciences, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., and Mereo BioPharma Group, PLC.

To learn more about Theravance Biopharma's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.theravance.com/about-us/board-directors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies. YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, expectations and future events. Theravance Biopharma intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such statements include statements relating to the Company's strategies, plans and objectives, the Company's regulatory strategies and timing of clinical studies (including the data therefrom), the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of the Company's product and product candidates, particularly TD-0903, the Company's expectations for product candidates through development and potential regulatory approval and commercialization (including their potential as components of combination therapies), expectations for the repayment of its notes and the expected future commercial performance of TRELEGY ELLIPTA. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Theravance Biopharma as of the date of the press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Theravance Biopharma to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business, delays or difficulties in commencing, enrolling or completing clinical studies, the potential that results from clinical or non-clinical studies indicate the Company's compounds or product candidates are unsafe or ineffective, risks that product candidates do not obtain approval from regulatory authorities, the feasibility of undertaking future clinical trials for our product candidates based on policies and feedback from regulatory authorities, dependence on third parties to conduct clinical studies, delays or failure to achieve and maintain regulatory approvals for product candidates, risks of collaborating with or relying on third parties to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize products, risks associated with establishing and maintaining sales, marketing and distribution capabilities with appropriate technical expertise and supporting infrastructure, potential future disagreements with Innoviva, Inc. and TRC LLC, the uncertainty of arbitration and litigation and the possibility that an arbitration award or litigation result could be adverse to the Company. Other risks affecting Theravance Biopharma are in the company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition to the risks described above and in Theravance Biopharma's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Theravance Biopharma's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Theravance Biopharma assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

