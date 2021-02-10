Theravance Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will participate in investor events as follows:

Management will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET ( 9:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. GMT )

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on at ( / ) Richard A. Graham (Senior Vice President, Development) will be participating in the GI/Microbiome Panel at the Cowen 41st Annual Cowen on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:10 a.m. ET ( 8:10 a.m. PT / 4:10 p.m. GMT )

Webcast of the events may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com under the "Presentations and Events" tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries). YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

