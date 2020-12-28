There's Still Time in 2020 to Help Wreaths Across America and Do Something Great for Your Community in 2021

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, on National Wreaths Across America Day at 2,557 participating locations, dedicated Americans in every state honored our nation's heroes by safely placing a total of 1.7 million veterans' wreaths on their headstones and remembering them, by saying each name out loud.

Building on this effort, Wreaths Across America (WAA) is announcing a wreath matching campaign for its registered Sponsorship Groups that is open now, and will run through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. This campaign is only for veterans' wreaths sponsored through a local WAA Sponsorship Group in your area.

There are many great reasons to donate to a group in your area today, including:

If the group is set up under the WAA give back program, $5 of every $15 wreath sponsorship will go directly to the local group in your area to do good twice. Once by getting an extra wreath through this matching program and twice by $5 for every donation going back to the local community to do more charitable work to help people living in your area . Since the program started in 2007, WAA is proud to have already given back nearly $14.5 million dollars to like-minded, local community groups that to help veterans, education programs, people living with disabilities, food banks and many others . With your help, the goal is to reach the $15 million-dollar milestone in early 2021.

of every wreath sponsorship will go directly to the local group in your area to do good twice. Once by getting an extra wreath through this matching program and twice by for every donation going back to the local community to do more charitable work to help people living in your area . With your help, the goal is to reach the milestone in early 2021. If the local Sponsorship Group is set up under the WAA's 3-for-2 program, for every two $15 wreath sponsorships a third free wreath is placed on the headstones of local heroes. With this matching campaign, your donation multiplies, as every two $15 sponsorships will be matched (for a total of five wreaths placed) and will help your community honor as many heroes as possible next December.

wreath sponsorships a third free wreath is placed on the headstones of local heroes. With this matching campaign, your donation multiplies, as every two sponsorships will be matched (for a total of five wreaths placed) and will help your community honor as many heroes as possible next December. Lastly, there's still time in 2020 to make a tax-deductible donation to our 501(c3). So, whether you're a single person, family, small business, or corporate donor, this will be your best and final opportunity to maximize your charitable giving for 2020 while helping to kick off a positive start to honoring and remembering veterans at more than 2,500 participating locations nationwide in 2021.

The best way to find a local Sponsorship Group in your area to is to log on to the local locations page, type in your area, and locate a local group that is doing work in your community. You can also look up Sponsorship Groups across the country here.

WAA would like to thank the dedicated volunteers in every state for overcoming the many obstacles presented in 2020 as they remained focused on the mission. From the volunteer location coordinators working with local officials on modified wreath placement plans, to the sponsorship group leaders who have a passion for making sure that our nation's veterans are honored each and every year.

Every $15 sponsorship ensures that a fresh balsam veterans' wreath is placed on veteran headstones as a gift of respect and appreciation. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. WAA believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families and when volunteers place that wreath they say the name of a veteran out loud, ensuring that they live on in our memories.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron

[email protected]

(207) 513-6457

Sean Sullivan

[email protected]

(207) 230-4599

Pictures from Wreaths Across America Day 2020:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/njndqg974ey8z8l/CINDYJDTOMBJPG.JPG?dl=0

2020 Escort Grand Marshal & Gold Star Mother Cindy Tatum and Lone WAA Convoy Driver from Gully Transportation JD Walker, who is also a Gold Star Father and NAVY Veteran

Presenting a wreath to the Old Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Picture by Susan Patten from Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

https://www.dropbox.com/s/cmhemlqigw1osc5/BoyPlacesWreath.JPG?dl=0

Young Boy places a wreath at Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Picture by Susan Patten

https://www.dropbox.com/s/8wtc8pceolol65p/GirlPraysAtStone.JPG?dl=0

Young Girl Prays after placing a wreath at Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Picture by Susan Patten

https://www.dropbox.com/s/3dvmrzooxl80ffn/SPSALUTESTONEJPG.JPG?dl=0

Trooper salutes fallen soldier as he places a wreath at Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Picture by Susan Patten

https://www.dropbox.com/s/eiw0nrgryv2y84d/TrooperTouchesStone.JPG?dl=0

Trooper kneels and says the name of a fallen soldier out loud after he places a wreath at Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Picture by Susan Patten

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

Related Links

http://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

