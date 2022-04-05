There's Still Time to Enjoy Early Bird Rates for the ASES National Solar Conference

If you are interested in arriving early, there will be a Women's PV Hands-On Workshop Monday through Friday, June 13-17, during which attendees will install a PV system at the Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) campus. On June 18 and 19, additional outdoor activities will include a hike and Climate Ride fundraiser/bike ride. There are spots available for all these activities and more - but space is limited - so be sure to register soon and receive significant early bird discounts!

To fulfill a commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI), ASES is also offering a new JEDI Scholarship . This opportunity is available for young professionals to receive a complimentary registration to the conference. Application deadline is April 15.

Featured Speaker & Session Highlights:

Tuesday, June 21 - Opening Reception featuring local poets Beata Tsosie Peña , Jimmy Santiago Baca and Hakim Bellamy plus a special presentation from Noam Chomsky





- featuring local poets , and plus a special presentation from Wednesday, June 22 - Governments' Role in the Renewable Energy Transformation featuring Michelle Lujan Grisham , New Mexico Governor, Martin Heinrich , United States Senator for New Mexico , Ron Darnell , Senior Vice President for Public Policy at PNM and Dave Renné , Past President of the International Solar Energy Society





- featuring , Governor, , Senator for , , Senior Vice President for Public Policy at PNM and , Past President of the International Solar Energy Society Thursday, June 23 - Ensuring a Just & Equitable Transformation featuring Shalanda Baker , Secretarial Advisor on Equity and Deputy Director for Energy Justice at the Department of Energy (DOE), Wahleah Johns , Director of the U.S. DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs and Jonathan Nez , President of the Navajo Nation





- featuring , Secretarial Advisor on Equity and Deputy Director for Energy Justice at the Department of Energy (DOE), , Director of the U.S. DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs and , President of the Navajo Nation Friday, June 24 - Solar Design, Architecture and the Future of Solar Education featuring Ed Mazria , founder of Architecture 2030, Sandra Begay , Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories, Dan Arvizu , New Mexico State University (NMSU) Chancellor and Gigi Goldman and Hal Aronson co-founders of We Share Solar

ASES is excited to host another hybrid solar conference, bringing together solar stakeholders from around the world. All of the sessions will be live-streamed for viewing in real-time, and available later in a recorded format. The technical sessions include tracks such as Energy Transformation, Economic Justice and Buildings Innovations. Additionally, the conference will feature NMSEA's 50th anniversary celebration event on June 23, a tour of local Albuquerque solar sites on June 25, NABCEP registered workshops June 23 and 24 and more.

Friday, June 24, will also feature a special Solar Fiesta event open to the public on the UNM campus. The Solar Fiesta will be from 9:00am-3:00pm MDT just outside the Student Union Building (SUB) in the Cornell Mall area of campus. The event will have vendors from around the Albuquerque area, EVs to check out, live music, solar cookers and more. The event will also have a Solar 101 Workshop inside the SUB for members of the public to learn more about solar energy. The online schedule for the conference, booking accommodations, and other details can be found at ases.org/conference .

Sponsorship opportunities are available until May 1, learn more and purchase sponsorships at ases.org/conference/sponsor . You can also partner with the conference by filling out an online form by May 15.

There will be a variety of networking opportunities available in this year's hybrid format for all attendees. Join ASES online and/or in-person in Albuquerque for the summer solstice at SOLAR 2022! Register online for the best rates by April 18.

