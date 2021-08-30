Theresa Lynn White Caron R.N., Ed.D., M.S., B.S.N., B.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HINSDALE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theresa Lynn White Caron, R.N., Ed.D., M.S., B.S.N., B.S., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional for her exceptional role in the Medical field and in acknowledgement of her work at Michael J. Caron, M.D., S.C. Neurological & Spinal Surgery.

Theresa Lynn White Caron

She received an extensive education, beginning at Elmhurst University, where she received her BS in Nursing and BS in Psychology in 1982. She next attended National-Louis University, attending the School of Business Sciences and graduating with an MS in Management with a concentration in Development of Human Resources in 1990. Seeking further education, she then graduated from National-Louis University with a Doctorate in Adult and Continuing Education in 1999.

She has worked diligently in a number of roles since 1977, giving her a vast wealth of experiences. She started as a Nursing Assistant in 1980 at the US Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital. She later worked as a Nurse Study Coordinator, Quality Management Specialist, Chief of Staff, QM Specialist, QM Program Manager for Ambulatory Services, and more, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital. Dr. Caron has been in nursing roles both in government and in public hospitals in the Chicago area. She has written dozens of medical articles, and was a popular speaker at her presentations from 1983-1999, which were well attended by physicians and members of the medical field.

Dr. Caron has won numerous awards and recognitions over the years, with some of her most notable recognitions including a recognition by Who's Who of Professional Women (2021), Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award (2019), World Who's Who of Women (1997-1998), and Who's Who in Science and Engineering (1997).

In her current role for over 15 years, Dr. Caron is the Clinical and Administrative Director at Michael J. Caron, M.D., S.C. Neurological & Spinal Surgery. She also serves Edward Neurosciences Institute in Affiliation with Northwestern University.

Dr. Caron is married to Michael J. Caron M.D. S.C. In her spare time, she enjoys scuba diving, golf, biking, hunting, hiking, fine art performances, fine wine collecting, and gourmet cooking.

