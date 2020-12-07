Theresa Yuraszeck Joins Applied BioMath, LLC as Director of Pharmacometrics and Clinical Pharmacology

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, is proud to welcome Dr. Theresa Yuraszeck as Director of Pharmacometrics and Clinical Pharmacology. In this role Theresa will be responsible for developing effective pharmacometrics and fit-for-purpose modeling and simulation strategies that address clinically relevant questions, enable decision-making, and facilitate positive regulatory interactions throughout the development process.

Prior to joining Applied BioMath, Theresa held positions in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics at Merck, Amgen, and CSL Behring. Most recently, Theresa led the pharmacometrics group at CSL Behring. She oversaw modeling and simulation activities across the portfolio, facilitating rational, quantitative approaches to decision-making from preclinical development through submission and lifecycle management. Theresa also has extensive experience in clinical pharmacology, working on cross-functional project teams guiding drug development across a range of therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, and rare diseases.

Theresa received her PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of California Santa Barbara, where she developed a systems pharmacology model to describe tau pathophysiology and identify therapeutic targets for neurological disorders like Alzheimer's disease in Frank Doyle's lab. She received her BS degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University.

"We are extremely thrilled to have Theresa join the team!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President & CEO, Applied BioMath. "Theresa has extensive experience in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics and we are excited for her to enhance our capabilities at Applied BioMath, not only in pharmacometrics, but in the cutting edge interface of pharmacometrics and systems pharmacology modeling and simulation."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

