Thermal Custom Packaging Fights the Supply Chain Crisis with Totes and Phase Change Materials

HIALEAH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in cold packaging for every link of the cold chain, is working to curb the supply chain crisis with cold chain technologies. The supply chain issues have made waves worldwide and have exacerbated issues that rural America has been struggling with for years, including access to essential resources, medicines and quality healthcare. With proper packaging and refrigeration, essential items like food, medicines, vaccines, specimens, etc. can be transported and stored for extended periods of time using TCPs totes and Phase Change Materials (PCMs).

Phase change material cold packs replace dry ice when used in an insulated totes.

On January 19, 2022, the FDA issued a Letter to Healthcare Providers and Laboratory Personnel recommending "conservation strategies" to minimize blood collection tube use because of "significant disruptions" in supplies due to COVID-19-increased demand and "recent vendor supply challenges."

As this crisis continues to wreak havoc on the world, TCP is providing solutions. TCP totes are quality insulated containers that keep sensitive materials at desired temperatures using custom-made TCP Phase Change Materials (PCMs). Each Tote has an internal formed well making them durable, and easy to clean and sanitize. TCP's Phase Change Material (PCM) can store and releasing large amounts of energy, allowing it to maintain a temperature within a specific range. PCMs can reliably achieve and maintain 0°C (32°F) refrigerated, -7°C (19.4°F) frozen, -16°C (3.2°F) frozen, and -21°C (-5.8°F) ultra-cold, depending on the applications or need.

When using both of these products together, getting the temperature and time-sensitive materials to rural areas is much more achievable than with dry ice and traditional shipping containers. Maintaining temperatures as low as -21°C, these products achieve temperatures lower and three to five times longer than dry ice.

The differentiators of PCMs and totes compared to dry ice doesn't stop at longevity. Using PCM's and totes, the sender won't have to pay hazardous shipping fees and the products are carbon neutral. The totes have a reusable, hard shell that is practically indestructible and can be reused for multiple years without further investment. This is essential to help with the supply chain issues, as some cargo may have to sit outside of traditional refrigeration for extended periods of time before it gets to and when it arrives at its destination. Longer life and higher performance result in minimized risks associated with transportation, customs, and storage delays.

About Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP)

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a product manufacturer specializing in cold-chain transport solutions, insulated containers (totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them. The Florida-based manufacturer, run by doctors, has a unique understanding of what is needed in the medical field and has now taken its products beyond medicine, to pharmaceuticals, law enforcement, and frozen food. The company is the force behind the PC-21, the latest transport technology for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and antibiotics—frozen without dry ice. Many of the world's largest healthcare services rely on TCP solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.thermalcustompackaging.com/ .

