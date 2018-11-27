Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



CAPEX & OPEX ($bn) & Production (bpd) Forecasts for Oil Sands, Heavy Oil, Steam Injection (Cyclic Steam Stimulation (CSS), Steam Flooding), Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) & Other Technologies Plus Detailed Project Tables & Analysis of Leading Companies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05171209



This independent 185-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 130+ tables and figures examining the Thermal EOR market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market as well as analysis, from 2018-2028 keeping your knowledge that one step ahead allowing you to succeed. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.



The Thermal EOR Market Forecast 2018-2028 responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this updated report, you find 130+ in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 185-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Thermal EOR market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

- 130+ tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Thermal EOR Market.



Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1. The report provides SPENDING ($) and PRODUCTION (bbl/d) forecasts (2018-2028), plus analysis, for 11 regional and national markets, providing unique insight into thermal EOR Market development:

- China Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Canada Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Russia Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Oman Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Bahrain Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Indonesia Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Venezuela Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Saudi Arabia Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S. Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Kuwait Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

- Rest of the World Thermal EOR Forecast 2018-2028

2. The report also offers PRODUCTION forecasts (2018-2028) for the two major thermal EOR extraction methods

- Steam Injection

- Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage

3. The report also offers Visiongain's oil price forecast for the period between 2018 and 2028

- Supply-side factors

- Demand-side factors

- Other Major Variables that Impact the Oil Price

- Visiongain's Oil Price Assumption and Forecast

- How the Oil Price Will Impact the Thermal EOR Market

4. Tables and analysis profiling the top companies in the thermal EOR business:

- Major thermal EOR Project Operators in oil sands

- Major thermal EOR operators in heavy oil

5. Companies Analysed in This Report

- Cenovus

- Suncor

- ConocoPhillips

- Imperial Oil

- CNOOC

- Chevron

- Husky Energy

- PDVSA

- Sinopec

- Occidental

- Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making



How will you benefit from this report?

- Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

- Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

- Learn how to exploit new technological trends

- Realise your company's full potential within the market

- Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

- Details of top projects for each extraction method (Steam Injection, Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, Other) as well as detailing over 40 projects around the world



Who should read this report?

- Anyone with involvement in oil/ gas production

- Energy price reporting companies

- Energy company managers

- Energy consultants

- Oil and gas company executives and analysts

- Heads of strategic development

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Market analysts,

- Technologists

- Suppliers

- Investors

- Banks

- Government agencies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05171209



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

