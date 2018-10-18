Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive battery thermal management system at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Units) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive battery thermal management system market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for battery thermal management system during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive battery thermal management system market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive battery thermal management system market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the automotive battery thermal management system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.



The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive battery thermal management system market by segmenting it in terms of system type, technology, battery capacity, battery type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and geography.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for battery thermal management system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive battery thermal management system market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.



The market for battery thermal management system is primarily driven by the increasing number of electric vehicles.Battery is the power source for electric vehicles.



Battery life and performance are affected by temperature.Therefore, the battery thermal management system plays a vital role in the proper functioning and enhancing the life of the battery.



Government incentives, increased battery capacity, developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and consumer preference for electric vehicles, due to increased awareness about advantages of electric vehicles, are propelling the adoption of electric vehicles, which in turn is fueling the demand for battery thermal management system.



The report provides the estimated market size of battery thermal management system for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of battery thermal management system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based system type, technology, battery capacity, battery type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and geography segments of automotive battery thermal management system. Market size and forecast for each system type, technology, battery capacity, battery type, vehicle type, electric and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), UITP, World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA), Electric Vehicle Association of Asia pacific (EVAAP), Society of manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global automotive battery thermal management system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by System Type



Active

Passive

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Technology



PCM

Liquid Cooling and Heating

Air Cooling and Heating

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Capacity



12V

14V

24V

48V and Above

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Type



Solid State

Conventional

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)



Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



