Thermal Spray Coatings Market Worth $ 17.57 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Overview

Increasing demand from the industrial gas turbines coupled with growing preference for the thermal spray coatings over hard chrome coatings is expected to augment market growth. Technological innovations for the development of cost-effective products are also expected to have a positive impact on growth. In addition, increasing product application scope owing to its advantages, such as wear and corrosion protection, low toxic gas emissions, thickness capability, and electrical resistance, is expected to fuel the demand for thermal spray coatings.

Necessity to improve machinery component durability to avoid high replacement cost in several end-use industries including aerospace and energy & power will propel the thermal spray coating market. Superior properties including high corrosion, wear and heat resistance achieved through these flame spray coatings improves the overall machinery lifespan.

Furthermore, increasing R&D spending for development in new treatment methods and medical equipment will propel product demand. Increasing need to protect steel duct from sulfuric acid and corrosive gasses across chemical industries is another factor driving industry growth. Stringent government regulations regarding protection of medical tools and components will positively influence the thermal spray coatings market value. The major players in the market are Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Bodycote, Surface Technology, H.C. Starck GmbH, Flame Spray Coating Company, Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (TST), A&A Coatings, General Magnaplate Corporation, and Plasma-Tec, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market on the basis of Materials, Process, End User Industry, and Geography.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Materials

Ceramics



Metals & Alloys

Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Process

Combustion Flame



Electrical

Thermal Spray Coatings Market by End User Industry

Aerospace



Healthcare



Automotive



Energy & Power



Electronics

Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

