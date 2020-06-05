ThermalPass and Internet of Things Inc. Featured on FOX.com

TORONTO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Internet of Things Inc. ( TSX VENTURE: ITT ) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T) ("ITT Inc." or the "Company") www.iotintl.com , a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, is pleased to announce that its fever detection system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com, was prominently featured in an article on Fox.com last night titled, "As America reopens, fever-screening technology touted as promising tool."

The report focuses on how businesses are looking to fever screening technology to safely reopen and as an added layer of protection for their employees and customers against the spread of COVID-19. The article goes on to say how ThermalPass was inspired out of necessity and that its fever screening solution will instill confidence in those who are wary of getting back to large gatherings or travel.

ThermalPass, developed jointly by AI Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ITT Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp, is designed to enhance public safety by providing fast, touch-free scanning of multiple people at entranceways of high-traffic, public locations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and other fever-bearing contagions. Last week ITT Inc. announced that it just received permission from Health Canada to conduct business with ThermalPass pending clearance of a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL).

"We are pleased to see ITT Inc. and ThermalPass profiled in a news outlet as widely viewed as Fox.com," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Internet of Things Inc. "We are planning to start 'In-field' testing of the ThermalPass later in the month in the U.S. and Canada and are receiving calls from hospitals, malls, outdoor concert venues, retail stores, grocery chains and governments to test the product."

Unlike thermal camera technology, ThermalPass uses medical grade sensors designed to measure temperature from a distance by detecting an object's infrared energy. The company's AI-powered system allows for rapid scanning of individuals as they pass through the device without impeding walking speed when entering public locations. The system instantly and quietly alerts security personnel of any person with a higher-than-normal temperature, enabling staff to conduct a secondary check and maintain traffic flow.

About Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T): Internet of Things Inc. is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

