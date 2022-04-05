Thermic Fluid Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growth of the Concentrated Solar Power Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the thermic fluid market is the growth of the concentrated solar power industry. Growing conservation concerns about emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution are driving the growth of the market. Government policies aimed at reducing the expanding carbon footprint and monetary incentives to encourage the adoption of alternative energy sources are expected to drive the growth of the global thermic fluid market during the forecast period. The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) application category is rapidly growing, and by 2027, it is expected to account for 123.0 MW of capacity. Steam generated by concentrated solar power plants is injected into oil fields for tertiary recovery in this application. The implementation of such technology in crude oil-producing countries will drive the growth of the concentrated solar plant industry. This is significantly increasing the demand for thermic fluids during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The fire and explosions hazards will be a major challenge for the thermic fluid market during the forecast period. Several high-temperature chemical processing applications, such as metal processing, plastic processing, and specialty chemical production, necessitate organic fluids, which can form explosive conditions. These fluids work above the flashpoint of thermal fluids that are regulated by the Dangerous Substance and Explosive Atmosphere Regulations (DSEAR) of 2002. Furthermore, fluids, including mineral oils, deteriorate over time. The flashpoint of these fluids is reduced as a result of this deterioration, making them combustible. Under pressure and below the flashpoint, fluids form an explosive mist atmosphere. Thus, the explosion risks posed by thermic fluids are anticipated to limit the growth of the global thermic fluid market.

Segmentation Analysis

The thermic fluid market report is segmented by End-user (oil and gas, chemicals, concentrated solar power, food and beverages, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the thermic fluid market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The thermic fluid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced, high-quality products and strengthen their product offerings to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apar Industries Ltd.



Arteco Coolants



BASF SE



Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.



The Dow Chemical Co.



DuBois Chemicals Inc.



Duratherm Extended Life Fluids



Dynalene Inc.



Eastman Chemical Co.



Exxon Mobil Corp.



Generation Four Engitech Ltd.



Globaltherm Lube Pvt. Ltd.



Lubrex FZC



Multitherm LLC



Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.



Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG



Shell plc



Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd.



The Lubrizol Corp.



Venlub Petro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Thermic Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apar Industries Ltd., Arteco Coolants, BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., DuBois Chemicals Inc., Duratherm Extended Life Fluids, Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Generation Four Engitech Ltd., Globaltherm Lube Pvt. Ltd., Lubrex FZC, Multitherm LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG, Shell plc, Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and Venlub Petro Products Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

