Thermo Fisher Scientific Adds Digital PCR to Genetic Analysis Capabilities

dPCR has quickly become the standard for nucleic acid quantification in oncology, cell and gene therapy development and other research applications because its absolute quantification enables higher accuracy and precision. Thermo Fisher recently acquired Combinati and its cutting-edge dPCR technology to rapidly develop and commercialize it alongside an expanding portfolio of assays.

The QuantStudio Absolute Q provides an industry-best dPCR platform accelerating innovation in cancer research and more.

The dPCR technology that powers the QuantStudio Absolute Q solution is already in use by biotech companies and academic institutions for longitudinal monitoring of cancer-driving mutations in liquid biopsy, precise quantification of gene inserts for cell therapy development, and copy number variation studies for earlier identification of genetic conditions in newborns.

"These early adopters of dPCR technologies have faced limitations, including error-prone operation, imprecision and poor turnaround times," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "For our customers, the QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System overcomes these limitations and provides an industry-best dPCR platform to enable accelerated innovation in cancer research, rare diseases and much more."

Philip Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Senti Biosciences said "Accurate measurement of genetic biomarkers is critical to Senti Biosciences' gene circuit technology. We adopted this novel solution for its fast and simple workflow, which makes a significant difference in generating consistent and accurate data quickly. It was straightforward to implement, and new users can generate the data that we need with ease."

Unlike complex, multi-instrument workflows required for traditional dPCR, the QuantStudio Absolute Q System uses microfluidic array technology and simplified workflows, designed to improve data accuracy and consistency. Hands-on time is just five minutes, minimizing the risk of user error.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/digitalpcr.

* For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

Phone: 781-622-1242

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

