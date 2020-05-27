Thermo Fisher Scientific and CSL Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Best-in-Class Pharma Services

WALTHAM, Mass. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, and global biotechnology company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY) today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to help meet the growing demand for biologic therapies while also accelerating CSL's broader manufacturing objectives.

Thermo Fisher will support CSL's product portfolio by leveraging its pharma services network, including drug product development, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, packaging and clinical trials logistics. Through a long-term lease agreement with CSL, Thermo Fisher will operate a new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Lengnau, Switzerland, when construction is completed in mid-2021.

"We continue to invest to meet the growing need for flexible biologics capacity, and Lengnau will significantly expand our pharma services capacity and capabilities," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This partnership clearly strengthens our unique customer value proposition, which leverages our scale and depth of capabilities for pharma and biotech customers. In addition to adding a high-volume production site, we can also address a broadening range of manufacturing needs for our customers, including CSL. This approach creates a win/win by making it simple for customers to start with us and stay with us as their requirements grow."

Within the Lengnau site, Thermo Fisher will support manufacturing of CSL's next-generation product for hemophilia patients. The site will feature highly flexible bioproduction technologies, including single-use and stainless steel, to provide a pathway from development to large-scale production as customers' needs increase. Over time, Thermo Fisher plans to expand the use of the site to include additional biopharma customers.

Paul McKenzie, chief operating officer, CSL, said, "As part of the CSL Board of Directors' strategic review, we are in the process of transforming our end-to-end supply chain with a view to ensuring the company's global manufacturing network is operating at a best-in-class level. This includes balancing internal investment with access to capabilities and capacities that are available with an experienced partner. Through this strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher, CSL will now be able to access a wide range of capabilities provided by a leading pharma services provider, and we are confident that the management of the Lengnau facility and team will be in the very best of hands."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent seasonal and pandemic influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs more than 26,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients and communities can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com.

