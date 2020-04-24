Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hamilton Company Introduce Forensic Laboratory-Qualified Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forensic scientists now have access to the new ID NIMBUS Presto assay ready workstation, a rapid and easy-to-use automated DNA sample preparation system designed to extract nucleic acids from evidentiary crime scene samples.

This compact system is pre-configured and optimized for use with the Applied Biosystems PrepFiler Automated Forensic DNA Extraction Kit and has been validated according to Scientific Working Group on DNA Analysis Methods (SWGDAM) guidelines. Up to 96 samples may be processed simultaneously in deep-well plate format for use in sensitive downstream analyses such as DNA quantification and STR analyses.

"Pairing the expertise of Hamilton's liquid handling capability with Thermo Fisher Scientific's nucleic acid purification strategy using KingFisher magnetic particle technology and PrepFiler extraction chemistry, we have been able to reduce sample preparation time in forensic laboratories by up to 80 percent," said Martin Guillet, vice president and general manager of the human identification at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This reduction in time allows DNA analysts to process more crime scene samples faster, enabling more rapid prosecutions."

The ID NIMBUS Presto workstation uses magnetic particle-based technology to facilitate rapid, high-quality nucleic acid purification, alleviating the risks of manual variability and errors. An integrated barcode scanning system creates a chain of custody report to verify each sample and correlate it with the case file and assigned analyst. Hamilton's Compressed O-Ring Expansion (CO-RE) tips and air displacement pipetting technology offer superior pipetting accuracy and precision, while reducing the risk of liquid induced contamination.

"This robust automated solution not only supports large volume processing with superior quality, it instills a high degree of confidence that extends from the forensic laboratory through the courtroom," added Michael Mouradian, director of Robotics at Hamilton Company. "We are honored to have worked on this assay ready workstation with Thermo Fisher Scientific as a leader in human identification technologies and look forward to future joint projects that support the forensic market and the pursuit of justice."

For more information about the ID NIMBUS Presto platform, please visit Thermo Fisher's website, or Hamilton's website.

ID NIMBUS Presto is for Research, Forensic or Paternity Use Only; not intended for diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About Hamilton Robotics

Hamilton Robotics, an affiliate of Hamilton Company, is a leading global manufacturer providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions. Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada and Bonaduz, Switzerland, and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. www.hamiltoncompany.com/robotics

