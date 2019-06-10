Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roper Technologies Announce Termination of Gatan Acquisition

WALTHAM, Mass. and SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that they have mutually terminated the agreement under which Thermo Fisher would have acquired Gatan, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper.

Both companies have agreed to withdraw from the proposed transaction due to challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom.

The companies noted that an existing long-term supply agreement, under which Gatan supplies filter systems, cameras and software to Thermo Fisher's electron microscopy business, remains intact.

ABOUT THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

ABOUT ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.



