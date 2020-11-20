Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Alex is the CEO of Procter & Gamble's ("P&G") global Beauty business, based in Geneva, Switzerland, and sits on P&G's Global Leadership Council. In her current role, she oversees a $13 billion business with 10,000 employees around the world. Alex has spent her entire 30-year career at P&G in a variety of roles including manufacturing, logistics, communications and product innovation.

"Alex is a visionary leader and brand-builder who continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation while staying focused on results," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "She will be an asset to our board as Thermo Fisher continues to strengthen its global brand with customers around the world."

Alex was named to the Fortune Most Powerful Women International List in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

