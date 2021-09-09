Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host Virtual Investor Day

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, September 17, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. and expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

The virtual format will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific's senior management team and conclude with a Q&A session.

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

Phone: 781-622-1242

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: [email protected]

