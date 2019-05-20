Thermo Fisher Scientific to Invest $50 Million to Expand Bioproduction Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it is investing more than $50 million in its global bioproduction capabilities to provide additional capacity for manufacturing single-use bioprocess container (BPC) systems.

Thermo Fisher's single-use technologies are used for critical, sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry to help increase productivity and ensure quality in the production of biologic drugs.

"The demand for our bioproduction products and services continues to outpace the market," said Cory Stevenson, president of Thermo Fisher's Bioproduction business. "These investments will expand capabilities across our existing bioproduction network while we look to extend our footprint into new regions to meet increasing customer demand for our industry-leading single-use technologies."

In Cramlington, U.K., Thermo Fisher will expand assembly capacity and add BPC systems manufacturing. The proximity of these capabilities to customers in Europe will shorten lead times and improve overall global efficiency.

In the U.S., the company will expand cleanroom space for BPC chamber and related assembly production processes at its site in Logan, Utah, and further expand capacity at its site in Millersburg, Penn.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

