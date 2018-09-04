Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Latest Advances in Tumor Mutation Burden at ECP

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific will host a symposium featuring customer presentations that highlight the latest efforts in tumor mutation burden (TMB) standardization by its European consortium, and clinical research data focused on the application of this emerging biomarker to help guide selection of immunotherapies. The talks will take place Sept. 10 during the 30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP 2018) at the Euskalduna Conference Centre in Bilbao, Spain.

In support of its ongoing investment in this rapidly evolving field of research, Thermo Fisher is also launching a new workflow for its Oncomine Tumor Mutation Load Assay. The end-to-end solution leverages new software to provide customers more flexibility in their TMB experiment designs, while simultaneously providing sample profiling capabilities for key variants associated with published evidence across 409 cancer-related genes.

The updated workflow is a result of Thermo Fisher's ongoing collaboration in multiple, independent initiatives designed to develop standardization protocols for TMB, including one from Friends of Cancer Research in the U.S., and another by the International Quality Network for Pathology (IQN Path), which is being supported by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

Nicola Normanno, M.D., Director, INT-Fondazione Pascale, Department of Translational Research, Naples, who leads the IQN Path effort, will present an update on the TMB standardization efforts based on Thermo Fisher's new TMB workflow on behalf of the Immuno-Oncology Consortium during his talk, entitled: Tumor mutation burden as predictive biomarker from discovery to standardization.

Formed last year, the Immuno-Oncology Consortium brings together a prestigious group of clinical researchers from renowned institutions in Europe. Its aim is to drive adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) clinical research panels designed to help identify predictive and prognostic biomarkers associated with cancer immunotherapy.

"Development of a standardized method to characterize and assess tumor mutation burden is paramount for future application of this emerging biomarker to patient care," Dr. Normanno said. "To this end, the independent efforts being carried out by IQN Path, as well as the collaborative work with the Immuno-Oncology Consortium, are making meaningful progress toward this endeavor."

Wolfram Jochum, Ph.D., M.D., Head of the Institute of Pathology, Kantonsspital St. Gallen and Adjunct Professor of Pathology at University of Zürich, will present clinical research data that supports the rationale for future application of TMB as a biomarker to guide therapy during his talk, entitled: Tumour mutational burden and its transition towards the clinic.

The event will also feature a talk on liquid biopsy by Beatriz Bellosillo, Ph.D., Head of the Molecular Biology laboratory at Laboratori de Diagnòstic Molecular, Hospital Del Mar, Barcelona. Her presentation will highlight case study data derived from Thermo Fisher's cell-free DNA assay; while Prof. Dr. José Luis Rodríguez Peralto, Ph.D., M.D., Head of the Pathology department, Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, will discuss the advantages of bringing NGS into a pathology laboratory.

For more information on Thermo Fisher's activities at ECP 2018 (Sept. 8-12) or to learn more about its new Oncomine Tumor Mutation Load Assay, please visit the company's booth (#7) during the event, or visit the company's ECP 2018 website.

