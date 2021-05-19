Thermo Scientific iFLM Correlative System Enables Light Microscopy Inside the Aquilos 2 Cryo-FIB

With the iFLM Correlative System, fluorescently labelled areas can be localized in the frozen sample from within the Aquilos 2 Cryo-FIB chamber. This allows users to select specific cellular regions for FIB milling and facilitates monitoring and validation by helping to ensure the correct target sites are being prepared.

This approach reduces the need to use a standalone light microscope to localize areas of interest, avoids transfer steps that bear risks for contaminating samples, and makes the correlation between light and electron microscopy easier and faster than using two separate microscopes.

"At Thermo Fisher, we continue to help scientists expand their knowledge of cell biology down to a molecular level using high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy," said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager of life sciences at Thermo Fisher. "By simplifying the light-to-electron correlation step, and by eliminating a sample transfer step, our new iFLM Correlative System helps users to locate regions of interest faster so that they can gather answers to their biological questions."

To learn more about the Thermo Scientific iFLM Correlative System and the Thermo Scientific Aquilos 2, visit https://ter.li/y39cwe.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Brianna Radicioni

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 617-390-3924

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

