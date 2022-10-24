Thermochromic Paint Market to record USD 454.64 Mn; Driven by increasing use in food and beverage industry -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Thermochromic Paint Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 454.64 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, retail sales of thermochromic paints, introduction of new products, and revenue generated by vendors among others. Our report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Free Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermochromic Paint Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing use of thermochromic paint in the food and beverage industry. Thermochromic paints are widely used in the food and beverage industry for retort sterilization of filled cans and plastic pouches. The ink changes its color from black to blue when the food package reaches the correct temperature of between 115 and 125 degree Celsius. With the growing need for proper coding and marking on food products, the demand for thermochromic paints to ensure product authenticity and quality assurance with increase during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now

Thermochromic Paint Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global thermochromic paint market is segmented as below:

Type

Reversible



Irreversible

The reversible segment will have the largest share of the market. Reversible thermochromic paints are used for a variety of purposes, such as security and brand protection, novelty promotional products, and toys. They are appropriate for aqueous, non-aqueous, and radiation-cured formulations. Some of the benefits of reversible thermochromic paints include high color strength possibility, good lightfastness under visible light, and color changes over a relatively narrow temperature range. These benefits are increasing their use in food and beverages and interactive packaging solutions.

Application

Automotive



Building and Construction



Textile



Packaging



Others

By application, the automotive segment is the largest revenue-generating segment in the market. The extensive use of thermochromic pigments in automotive applications such as radiators, motors, and fireproof doors is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

About 54% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing demand for thermochromic paints in smart packaging and smart textiles is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing sales of automobiles and the growth in the construction industry are positively influencing the growth of the thermochromic paint market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our thermochromic paint market report covers the following areas:

Thermochromic Paint Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the thermochromic paint market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the thermochromic paint market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Industrial co. ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co. as major vendors in the market.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Thermochromic Paint Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermochromic paint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermochromic paint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermochromic paint market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermochromic paint market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global paints and coatings additives market is segmented by application (architectural, industrial, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The architectural segment will account for the largest market share. APAC will generate maximum revenue. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global decorative coatings market by technology (waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand for waterborne coatings over the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Thermochromic Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 454.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.94 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Industrial co. ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Reversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Reversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Reversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Reversible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Reversible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Irreversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Irreversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Irreversible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Irreversible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Irreversible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Textile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Textile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Textile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Textile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Textile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Chromatic Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Chromatic Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Chromatic Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Chromatic Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 CROMAS Srl

Exhibit 118: CROMAS Srl - Overview



Exhibit 119: CROMAS Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: CROMAS Srl - Key offerings

11.5 Geminnov

Exhibit 121: Geminnov - Overview



Exhibit 122: Geminnov - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Geminnov - Key offerings

11.6 Hali Industrial co. ltd.

Exhibit 124: Hali Industrial co. ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Hali Industrial co. ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Hali Industrial co. ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Insilico Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Insilico Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Insilico Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Insilico Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Matsui International Inc.

Exhibit 130: Matsui International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Matsui International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Matsui International Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 New Color Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: New Color Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: New Color Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: New Color Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Olikrom SAS

Exhibit 136: Olikrom SAS - Overview



Exhibit 137: Olikrom SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Olikrom SAS - Key offerings

11.11 QCR Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 139: QCR Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: QCR Solutions Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: QCR Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Smarol Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Smarol Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Smarol Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Smarol Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio