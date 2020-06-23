ThermoGenesis Announces Corning's Commercial Launch of the X-SERIES® Cell Processing Products Developed by ThermoGenesis

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, announced today that, pursuant to its existing, exclusive global distribution agreement with Corning Incorporated's Life Sciences Division for its X-SERIES® products, Corning Life Sciences has now started to distribute the X-SERIES cell processing platform under the Corning® brand. The X-SERIES systems deliver, fast, sterile, automated, and efficient processing of human blood and blood products to obtain purified populations of immune cells for use in cell and gene therapy applications and are available from Corning and its distribution partners.

The rise of personalized immunotherapies based on chimeric antigen receptors expressed in T- lymphocytes (CAR-T-cells) to treat blood cancers has increased demand for improved systems that can harvest specific immune cells. The X-SERIES products are designed to perform the separate steps of this critical process with a new level of speed and performance.

The X-LAB® System provides automated isolation and harvest of rare mononuclear immune cells (~0.05% of total blood cells) using a sterile, functionally closed, single-use cartridge and centrifugation, without density gradient media.

The X-WASH® System can be used throughout the cell processing workflow to concentrate cellular suspensions and remove contaminants such as cryoprotectants, spent growth factors, excess viruses or genetic constructs within a sterile, single-use cartridge using centrifugation.

The X-MINI® Selection Kit is designed for the selection of cells and cell subsets from blood and blood products through Buoyancy-Activated Cell Sorting (X-BACS™) technology, which uses a novel microbubble approach without magnetic beads.

"Corning's well-established global footprint and proven leadership in cell culture will significantly expand market awareness and distribution of our unique X-SERIES products," said Philip Coelho, Chief Technology Officer of ThermoGenesis. "With the growing importance of immunotherapy, it is critical that investigators and clinicians, worldwide, have access to this cutting-edge technology to improve their manufacturing processes."

"The X-SERIES platform for cell separation and purification is an important addition to our cell culture portfolio," said Keith Olson, Vice President, Strategy and Technology at Corning Life Sciences. "We believe strongly that our customers will value access to an easy-to-use, sophisticated closed-system devices that yield high purity specialized immune cells for use downstream in cell and gene therapy advanced workflows."

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include mobile consumer electronics, optical communications, automotive technologies, life sciences technologies, and display technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect the current expectations of ThermoGenesis concerning future events and results. Forward-looking statements based on ThermoGenesis' current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as other documents that may be filed by ThermoGenesis from time to time with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Company Contact:

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications

917-322-2216

[email protected]

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.thermogenesis.com

