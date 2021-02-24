Thermometer Market Size Worth $2.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for accurate medical devices and the requirement of specific temperature conditions influence the market growth. The rising cases of medical ailments involving accurate measurement of body temperature for the treatment planning and requirement of specific temperature conditions in various industries are likely to heighten the demand for thermometers during the forecast period. The rise in health consciousness, coupled with an increase in healthcare expenditure, is also anticipated to fuel market growth further in the coming decade.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, mercury-free thermometers dominated the market with a share of 62.52% in 2020 and are expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the high adoption owing to cost-effectiveness, higher efficacy, and beep indication on temperature fluctuations

On the basis of application, the medical segment dominated the market with a share of 28.53% in 2020 owing to the high prevalence of diseases, which require body temperature assessment for the treatment planning

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.45% in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and Influenza, and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities in this region

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Thermometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mercury-based, Mercury-free), By Application (Medical, Industrial, Food, Laboratory), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermometer-market

The increasing prevalence of target diseases, such as malaria, dengue, typhoid, and swine flu, which cause fever, is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market. Malaria is one of the most fatal diseases and is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Malaria Report 2019, an estimated 229 million cases of malaria were observed in 2019 globally.

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in temperature monitoring devices are increasing the acceptance of these devices by people. For instance, in 2018, Optics developed upgrades for its compact infrared thermometers, which improved their speed and flexibility for industrial use. This is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermometer market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Thermometer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Mercury-based Thermometers



Mercury-free Thermometers



Infrared Radiation Thermometers





Digital Thermometers





Others

Thermometer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Medical



Industrial



Food



Laboratory



Others

Thermometer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of Thermometer Market

Medline Industries, Inc.

3M

Welch Allyn

American Diagnostics Corporation

A&D Medical

Exergen Corporation

Microlife Corporation

RG Medical Diagnostics

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Actherm Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

OMRON Healthcare Inc.

Fairhaven Health.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.