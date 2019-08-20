Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market – Overview Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are employed in a wide range of applications owing to their superior mechanical and chemical properties.Consumer goods is the primary end-user industry of the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791905/?utm_source=PRN These elastomers are employed in the manufacture of outsoles, ski boots, goggles, tennis rackets, bike handles etc.Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers consist of soft elastomeric and hard plastic parts.

This unique chemical composition makes them ideal for usage in applications such as winter sports equipment and apparel.Hard segments are based primarily on aliphatic polyamides, while soft segments are based on aliphatic polyethers and polyesters.

Chemical composition, molecular weight distribution, and proportion of hard and soft segments are the factors that affect the final properties of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers.

Increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits of fitness activities and rise in demand for advanced thermoplastic elastomers in winter sports accessories are anticipated to boost the demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers.Demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers has been rising in the medical industry owing to the growth in demand for these elastomers in medical device applications such as catheters, tubes, masks, and bags.

Increase in demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in electrical and electronics applications is also anticipated to drive the demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in the near future. Expansion in the electrical and electronics industry, owing to technological advancements in electronic gadgets and devices, is estimated to propel the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market.

The thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market is highly concentrated in developed regions such as North America and Europe.This can be ascribed to the presence of key manufacturers of athletic sports accessories such as Nike, New Balance, and Puma in these regions.

Manufacturers such as Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, and PolyOne Corporation have operational units in North America and Europe.These companies are striving to introduce highly advanced thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in these regions.

The thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand significantly in the near future.Increase in consumer awareness about health and physical activities and rise in number of new production facilities opened by manufacturers of various end-products of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are fueling the market in the region.

Most manufacturers are focused on the production of green materials and reduction in consumption of plastics.

In terms of product, the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market can be bifurcated into ether-based and ester-based.Ether-based polyamide elastomers or PEBA (polyether-amide block copolymers) are commercially important types of thermoplastic polyamide elastomers.

These elastomers possess outstanding low-temperature flexibility, and good resistance to weathering, chemicals, wear, and heat.This makes them ideal for usage in applications that require high durability in varying temperatures and chemical environments.

Based on application, the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market can be divided into consumer goods, automotive, medical, electrical & electronics, industrial, and others (including anti-static additives and breathable films). The consumer goods segment includes sports accessories and home appliances.

The report analyzes and forecasts the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Thousand) for the period from 2018 to 2027.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market.It also encompasses the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers during the forecast period.

The report highlights opportunities in the market at global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for thermoplastic polyamide elastomers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market. Key players profiled in the report on the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market include Arkema S.A, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, PolyOne ,SABIC, LG Chem Ltd, and KRAIBURG . Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Product Ether-based Ester-based

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Application

Consumer Goods

Sports Accessories

Home Appliances

Automotive

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others (including Anti-static Additives and Breathable Films)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are utilized

Key factors that create opportunities in the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast of the global thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Demand-supply scenario of the thermoplastic polyamide elastomers market

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter's Five Forces Analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

