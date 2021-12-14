Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market to Grow by USD 129.09 mn | Evolving Opportunities with Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE & Covestro AG|17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 129.09 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the thermoplastic polyurethane films market is the increasing opportunities in APAC . In the automotive industry, TPUs are used in various automotive components such as door and acoustic panels, instrument panels, anti-vibration panels, seats, and airbags. This is due to their properties such as elasticity, strength, chemical and grease resistance, and high performance at high temperatures. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is expected to drive the demand for TPU. APAC is likely to register the highest growth in the TPU films market during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing population and rising purchasing power of individuals. Also, the automotive industry in China records high sales due to its strong government support and ad-hoc tax incentives.

The damage to the TPU structure caused by moisture will be a major challenge for the thermoplastic polyurethane films market during the forecast period. TPU elastomers are hygroscopic in nature, i.e., they absorb moisture when exposed to atmospheric humidity. In the presence of water or moisture, polymeric chains can break down and release amines and carbon dioxide during extrusion. Failure to remove moisture from PUs can result in polymer rearrangement, molecular weight reduction, and loss of physical properties. Therefore, the presence of any moisture in TPU can hamper its structure and make it non-acceptable as per industry standards. This might lead to an increase in waste and inefficient use of resources.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market report is segmented by Application (automotive, furniture, construction, sports and leisure, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The TPU films market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovations to compete in the market.

American Polyfilm Inc.



Avery Dennison Corp.



BASF SE



Covestro AG



DUNMORE Corp.



Huntsman Corp.



Novotex Italiana SpA



PAR Group Ltd.



RTP Co.



Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 129.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Polyfilm Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DUNMORE Corp., Huntsman Corp., Novotex Italiana SpA, PAR Group Ltd., RTP Co., and Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

