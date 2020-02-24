Thermostat Recycling Corp. Releases 2020 Trade Show Presence

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has released its remaining trade show attendance schedule for 2020.

"The purpose of releasing the dates of our participation in these important trade shows is to forge business relations that are important to TRC's strategic vision of removing and safely recycling all mercury-containing thermostats from the waste stream," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC.

"We work in a relationship-driven industry with many shared goals. The trade show setting is an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and to learn about new technologies or programs that have an impact on creating a safer and cleaner environment."

Myers urges attendees to visit TRC's booth during the trade shows. "We have been a presence in the industry for more than 20 years and are fairly well-known, but priorities and people change," Myers said. "We urge everyone to familiarize themselves with our work, and if we can assist any organizations with meeting their goals, we are ready to help."

TRC's trade show schedule includes:

Feb. 17-20 AESP Show (Association of Energy Service Professionals)



Feb. 26-28 MEEA (Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance)



March 16-18 IE3 Show – ACCA (Air Conditioning Contractors of America)



March 23-25 HVAC Excellence



April 28-29 Maine Recycling and Solid Waste Conference



May 17-20 NY Federation Conference (Federation of New York Solid Waste Associations)



July 29-31 PROP Conference (Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania)



Sept. 20-25 NAHMMA Annual Conference (North American Hazardous Materials Management Assn.)



Sept. 22-25 E-Source Forum



Sept. 21-24 Service World Expo



Oct. NERC Conference (Northeast Recycling Council)[Fall conference TBA]



Nov. 20 IHACI Annual Trade Show (Institute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries)



Dec. 5-8 HARDI Annual Conference (Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International)

About TRC

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 30 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

