Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Recycling Program Increases 3% Through Third Quarter Collections

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) collections have increased 3% ending with its third-quarter collection efforts between Jan 1 and Sept. 30.

Year-to-date, Johnstone Supply leads the pack of collection locations where at least one thermostat was recycled, followed by R.E. Michel and Wheelabrator.

The top 10 list and the number of thermostats they collected are:

Johnstone Supply 17,645 R.E. Michel 10,386 Wheelabrator 6,207 United Refrigeration 3,340 Ferguson 2,439 US Air Conditioning Distributors 2,151 F.W. Webb 1,938 Rise Engineering 1,800 Lennox 1,580 Watsco 1,396

The states with the most recycled mercury-containing thermostats were California with 12,102, Massachusetts with 10,525, and Pennsylvania with 7,048.

Overall, TRC has collected the equivalent of 122,784 mercury-containing thermostats compared with 119,672 units during the same period in 2018.

"The continued increase in recycling results, confirmed by our most recent statistics, demonstrates the effectiveness of TRC's collection efforts," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. "We remain on-target with our mission of removing mercury-containing thermostats from the environment. Our success rests heavily on our collection partners, who continue to show both diligence in their collection efforts and a commitment to a safer environment."

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org .

Contact: Tom Peric, 856-874-0049, tom@pericpr.com

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Related Links

www.thermostat-recycle.org

