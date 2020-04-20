These Are Some of the Top U.S. Companies Screening Employees for COVID-19

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 quickly spreading, some of the top companies are racing to secure the health and safety of employees and customers. Walmart and Amazon, for example will now have their temperatures taken before they start their day, as reported by CNBC. Home Depot is providing employees with thermometers to check on potential fevers at home. Grocers and retailers have raced to install security precautions, as well. All of it comes as the world sees the severity and fallout from COVID-19. Such screening may also increase confidence among employees and customers. Many in the U.S. may favor screenings to help them return back to life "the way it used to be." In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, as referenced by CNBC, President Trump "held a conference call with about three dozen financial, food and beverage, hospitality and retail industry executives who are part of a new task force that will advise him on reopening the country." According to those participants, "Americans needed to see much more testing for Covid-19 before they "would be confident enough to return to work, eat at restaurants or shop in retail establishments." Among the top companies helping to secure the health and safety of employees and customers include Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC:CSPS), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), and BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCPK:CSPS) BREAKING NEWS: Custom Protection Services Inc. , an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, would like to highlight for its shareholders the potential for its recently launched frontline COVID-19 screening solution. As the practice of temperature testing of employees and customers becomes the norm, businesses of all types and sizes will be looking for a turnkey and seamless testing solution. Here is just a sampling of the types of business and organizations that would benefit from utilizing the COVID-19 screening solution offered by Custom Protection: Accountant & auditing firms, Attorney & legal firms, Banks and savings & loans companies, Churches and places of worship, Dental offices, Local governments, Manufacturing and processing plants, Private hospitals and nursing homes, Retail stores, Restaurants and fast food outlets, and Transit facilities.

"The uniqueness of this pandemic is that it does not discriminate - anyone is susceptible. Business owners and community leaders need to be vigilant and proactive in testing employees and customers to identify and isolate potential carriers of the virus," stated DeLane Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Protection. "Custom Protection offers a turnkey COVID-19 testing solution that is flexible and transparent. To our knowledge we are one of the few security firms out there offering this type of service," continued Mr. Potter. Each COVID-19 screening team will consist of three (3) team members: one officer performing the test, another officer recording the results, and a team leader directing and overseeing the process. The testing can be set up in just about any environment. Custom Protection Services recently received 'Essential Service' status from two of the largest counties in the State of Texas which will allow Custom Protection and its officers to operate throughout the COVID-19 lockdown without interruption. The Company is actively contacting local businesses such as fast food restaurant chains and retail stores to introduce this service.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that a donation to supply 8,200 laptops to students will help close the gap in Seattle Public Schools' continuous learning plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon's permanent, direct to student donation, valued over $2 million, meets the estimated need for elementary students and will help toward the goal of providing all SPS students with access to a device while at home so they can participate in those parts of continuous learning that call for online access. This donation also kick starts a new fund – the "Education Equity Fund" – stewarded by the Alliance for Education, Seattle Public Schools' nonprofit partner. This new fund will support students furthest from educational justice in accessing the technology, technical support and additional learning resources required to continue to learn during the COVID-19 crisis. SPS closed schools on March 12 and immediately focused on providing students and families with core needs – meal distribution at 26 sites, as well as an overall approach to remote learning. As the breadth of the challenge for continuous learning came into focus, SPS and the Alliance for Education worked together on finding solutions to enhancing the effort. SPS will prioritize the laptop donations for elementary students who otherwise do not have access to a device at home. With this donation, SPS will be able to prioritize distributing district laptops to high school and middle school students.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19 . Each day at select pickup store locations, the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the latest step Walmart has taken in its COVID-19 response efforts to better support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus. Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order. "Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible," Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said. "These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk."

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) provided an update on several temporary changes to its business in response to COVID-19. "As our communities battle COVID-19, The Home Depot is committed to providing the essential needs required to maintain homes and businesses while doing our best to protect our valued customers and associates. This has resulted in several temporary changes to our business as we look out for your safety and the safety of our associates," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president of The Home Depot. "We want to thank our associates and our customers for their patience and cooperation as we work through this challenge together." The company has instituted several measures for the safety of its customers and associates, including: Closing stores early at 6:00 p.m. to allow more time for sanitization and restocking; Limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at one time; Promoting social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and associates maintain safe distances; Eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores; Limiting services and installations to those that are essential for maintenance and repair needs in impacted markets; Distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced that all of its locations will have an 'Appreciation Hour' from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sundays for first responders and healthcare workers. During this designated time period, first responders and healthcare workers can shop in all of BJ's locations without a membership. "We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy," said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication." Beginning Sunday, April 19th, first responders and healthcare workers can shop the club during the designated hour without a membership. BJ's is also offering a free, four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and healthcare workers. First responders and healthcare workers can sign up for their complimentary BJ's membership by visiting the member services desk at their local club. With this membership, first responders and healthcare workers will be able to shop the club during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation at all locations. Additionally, BJ's is updating its dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over. All locations have a designated shopping hour from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday for its members age 60 and over.

