These Are The Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America, According to ClassPass

Jan 22, 2020, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness and wellness membership ClassPass today announced the top fitness studios and wellness instructors in North America. These winners are the results of a nationwide vote, with 28,777 submissions, as well as deep analysis of more than 24 million studio and instructor reviews and ratings made during 2019.

"ClassPass has the most robust database of fitness reviews on the planet, with access to global insights compiled from millions of attended classes at 30,000 partner studios, gyms and wellness providers across more than 28 countries," says ClassPass Chief Commercial Officer Zach Apter. "There is no aggregator or fitness platform with better insight into the top studios across America, and we are happy to announce this year's North America winners!"

Here's the complete 2020 list of the top instructors and studios in North America:

Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America

This year, the best studios and instructors in each city were determined using ClassPass reservation, rating, review and return rate data.

People's Choice Award Winners

In keeping with the tradition of past years, the "people's choice" awards invited the ClassPass community to submit nominations for their favorite instructors and studios in five different categories.

BEST FITNESS STUDIO - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
GritCycle, Multiple Locations (Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Anaheim Hills, Huntington Beach, Ladera Ranch, Monarch Beach), @gritcycle

BEST FITNESS INSTRUCTORS - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Claudia Fitzwater, Project Body, Atlanta
Reuben Mourad, Training Mate, West Hollywood

BEST STUDIO STAFF - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
TruFusion Dallas, Dallas
@trufusion_dallas

BEST STUDIO AMENITIES - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Jibe Cycling Studio, Portland
@jibecycling

MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE FITNESS STUDIO
Dryft, San Francisco
@letsdryft

For more information on these winners, including testimonials from their students, visit https://classpass.com/blog/2020/01/22/best-of-classpass-awards-2019-winners/

About ClassPass

Founded in 2013 by Payal Kadakia, ClassPass is the world's most flexible network of fitness and wellness experiences. Members gain instant access to over 30,000 pre-vetted global exercise studios, which offer diverse fitness options including yoga, cycling, Pilates, strength training, boxing and more. In addition to workouts, members can instantly book inspiring wellness experiences, such as massages, acupuncture and spa treatments. ClassPass simplifies the discovery process, using machine learning to provide catered recommendations to each member based on their goals and preferences. ClassPass also lifts the fitness industry, working directly with studio partners to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

Mandy Menaker, ClassPass PR
mandy.menaker@classpass.com

