These Are The Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America, According to ClassPass
Best of ClassPass Award Winners Are Announced for North America
Jan 22, 2020, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness and wellness membership ClassPass today announced the top fitness studios and wellness instructors in North America. These winners are the results of a nationwide vote, with 28,777 submissions, as well as deep analysis of more than 24 million studio and instructor reviews and ratings made during 2019.
"ClassPass has the most robust database of fitness reviews on the planet, with access to global insights compiled from millions of attended classes at 30,000 partner studios, gyms and wellness providers across more than 28 countries," says ClassPass Chief Commercial Officer Zach Apter. "There is no aggregator or fitness platform with better insight into the top studios across America, and we are happy to announce this year's North America winners!"
Here's the complete 2020 list of the top instructors and studios in North America:
Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America
This year, the best studios and instructors in each city were determined using ClassPass reservation, rating, review and return rate data.
Ann Arbor
- Best Studio: Societe Indoor Cycling
- Best Instructor: Emily Rogers, Workout1
- Best Instructor: Scott Vetere, CrossFit Ypsilanti
Atlanta
- Best Studio: The Forum Athletic Club
- Best Instructor: Tammy Stokes, West Coast Workout
- Best Instructor: Roman Fortin, The Forum Athletic Club Midtown
Austin
- Best Studio: DEFINE body & mind - South Lamar
- Best Instructor: Jaci Spagnolo, Feel Good Pilates Austin
- Best Instructor: Pat Cook, Athletic Outcomes
Baltimore
- Best Studio: REV Cycle
- Best Instructor: Leslie Cahill, Brick Bodies
- Best Instructor: Cameron Russell, Reflex Fitness
Billings
- Best Studio: Black Orchid Yoga + Cycle
- Best Instructor: Mercede Nelson, Tone360 Barre + Yoga
- Best Instructor: Peter Vanderloos, Black Orchid
Boston
- Best Studio: The Handle Bar
- Best Instructor: Kara Duval, North End Yoga
- Best Instructor: Matthew Mellini, R.E.P.S.
Boulder
- Best Studio: The Dailey Method
- Best Instructor: Nonie Rand, Impact Sports Performance
- Best Instructor: Robert Garrison, Impact Sports Performance
Buffalo
- Best Studio: BikeOrBar
- Best Instructor: Jessica Colarusso, Jada Blitz Training
- Best Instructor: Josh Tornabene, Sweat Society
Calgary
- Best Studio: HotShop
- Best Instructor: Ryan Grant, Mojo Fitness
- Best Instructor: Tara Luciani, Forma Fitness
Charleston
- Best Studio: The Works
- Best Instructor: Kate Counts, Yoloha Yoga
- Best Instructor: Naquan Villega, Dance Lab
Charlotte
- Best Studio: MADabolic CLT
- Best Instructor: Katie Dixon, Kadi Fit
- Best Instructor: Rob Johnson, Bloc
Chicago
- Best Studio: Studio Three
- Best Instructor: Kate Gisborne, Coconut Yoga
- Best Instructor: Keith Kimble, Runn Chicago
Cincinnati
- Best Studio: barre3
- Best Instructor: Angela Gordon, BeneFit Studio
- Best Instructor: Ian Forsgren, DANCEFIX Cincinnati
Cleveland
- Best Studio: Rise Nation
- Best Instructor: Savannah Goins, Yoga Strong & Barre Fly
- Best Instructor: Scott Supler, Cleveland Yoga
Columbus
- Best Studio: SOS Grandview
- Best Instructor: Shana Holderby, Engage Higher Degree Fitness LLC
- Best Instructor: Steve Flowers, Engage Higher Degree Fitness LLC
Dallas
- Best Studio: Class Studios
- Best Instructor: Ella Leupold, Class Studios
- Best Instructor: Antoine Howard, HiitFit Dallas
Denver
- Best Studio: High Ride Cycle
- Best Instructor: Elizabeth Adams, Pilates Evolution
- Best Instructor: Drew DeOrsey, Pearl Street Fitness
Detroit
- Best Studio: Get Some Fitness
- Best Instructor: Carrie Nazaroff, Get Some Fitness
- Best Instructor (M) Nick Vlahantones, Fusion Integrated Training
El Paso
- Best Studio: Academy of Aerial Fitness
- Best Instructor (F) Jessika East, Casa de Yoga
- Best Instructor (M) TBD
Honolulu
- Best Studio: Titan Core
- Best Instructor: Joy Bitonio, Titan Core
- Best Instructor: Ian Dela Cuesta, Fitness Ranes
Houston
- Best Studio: SWEAT 1000
- Best Instructor: Kymeko Taylor, RIDE Indoor Cycling
- Best Instructor: Antwan Hayes,HIP Fitness
Indianapolis
- Best Studio: Shred415
- Best Instructor: Diana Fisbeck, Survival Fitness
- Best Instructor: Mark Short, InCycle
Jacksonville
- Best Studio: DEFINE: Jacksonville
- Best Instructor: Melissa Kingston, Definition Fitness
- Best Instructor: Jeff Ford, Drive Fitness
Kansas City
- Best Studio: Mojo Cycling Studio
- Best Instructor: Michelle Marshall, Marshall FIT
- Best Instructor: Jeremy Hammer, KC Endurance
Las Vegas
- Best Studio: Inferno Hot Pilates
- Best Instructor: Andrea Haughey, SIL Fitness Studio
- Best Instructor: Seth Lagana, TruFusion Yoga
Los Angeles
- Best Studio: Training Mate
- Best Instructor: Lisa Mikelson, Grit Cycle
- Best Instructor: Chris Brandi, Natural Pilates
Madison
- Best Studio: Kamps
- Best Instructor: Caroline Madsen, REFORMadison
- Best Instructor: Shawn Anderson, Badger Den Strength
Memphis
- Best Studio: mind/body HAUS
- Best Instructor: Glenda Gurley, Parinati Yoga
- Best Instructor: Jimmie Hewett, mind/body HAUS
Miami
- Best Studio: RedBike Studio
- Best Instructor: Ali Stamler, LivFit with Ali
- Best Instructor: Brandon Brennan, Get Fit Academy
Milwaukee
- Best Studio: SPIRE Fitness
- Best Instructor: Angela Burke, AddeoFit
- Best Instructor: Steve Reinhardtsen, Legacy Gym MKE
Minneapolis
- Best Studio: [solidcore]
- Best Instructor: Lori Fisher, Surge Cycling
- Best Instructor: Derek Plath, SOTA Fitness
Missoula
- Best Studio: The Sweat Shop
- Best Instructor: Angi Purinton-Mcclure, Downtown Dance Collective
- Best Instructor: Bryant O'Leary, Brio Fitness
Montreal
- Best Studio: b.cycle
- Best Instructor: Thessiane Mbaïngo, Hourglass Workout
- Best Instructor: Miguel Lopez, Studio Epix
Nashville
- Best Studio: Barry's Bootcamp
- Best Instructor: Joy Shackelford, Studio Novo Nashville
- Best Instructor: Squeeze Adams, GetFit615
New Orleans
- Best Studio: ROMNEY STUDIOS
- Best Instructor: Katharine Renton, Forward Fitness
- Best Instructor: J. Morgan, Zone Fit NOLA
New York City
- Best Studio: Mile High Run Club
- Best Instructor: Meliza Fernandez, Killer Bodies
- Best Instructor: Troy Brooks, Liftonic
Oklahoma City
- Best Studio: barre3
- Best Instructor: Linda Tillotson, Pilates on Western
- Best Instructor: Casey Pride, Evolve Fitness, LLC
Omaha
- Best Studio: Lotus House of Yoga
- Best Instructor: Joy Anderson, Lotus House Of Yoga
- Best Instructor: Frank Miller, TKO Fitness
Orlando
- Best Studio: Full Circle Yoga
- Best Instructor: Rachael Malatesta, SPECTRUM, Inc.
- Best Instructor: Nate McDonal, Trainer Nate
Philadelphia
- Best Studio: Unite Fitness
- Best Instructor: Summer Fatzinger, TORQUE Spin, Barre, & TRX Studio LLC
- Best Instructor: Ron Dukes, Red Condition Fitness
Phoenix
- Best Studio: BODI
- Best Instructor: Jessica Stout, TruHIT Fitness
- Best Instructor: Tony Rice, Team Forty-Four
Pittsburgh
- Best Studio: Zenergy Cycling
- Best Instructor: Bianca Bowers, The Studio Sewickley
- Best Instructor: Brian Tevis, BEAT Fitness
Portland
- Best Studio: MobCycle
- Best Instructor: Jean Malnati, Firebrand Sports
- Best Instructor: Donnie Lewis, PulsePDX
Providence
- Best Studio: Barre & Soul Yoga Studio
- Best Instructor: Kathleen Swanson, Iyengar Yoga Source
- Best Instructor: Ike Uri, Jala Studio Yoga and Art
Raleigh
- Best Studio: Flywheel Sports: Stadium Cycling
- Best Instructor: Jill Zechini, CORE Fitness Studio
- Best Instructor: JoJo Polk, CORE Fitness Studio
Richmond
- Best Studio: barReVA
- Best Instructor: Kelly Kinzinger, Zinger Fit
- Best Instructor: Richard Baker, Baker Unified Fitness
Sacramento
- Best Studio: CycleLife Studio
- Best Instructor: Katherine Benbrook, Cycle In
- Best Instructor: Kyle Robles, Robles Fitness
Salt Lake City
- Best Studio: Rebel House
- Best Instructor: Sarah Steele, Baile Dance Fitness Studio
- Best Instructor: Dan Cooney, Torrent Cycle
San Antonio
- Best Studio: Black Swan Yoga
- Best Instructor: Mary Kay Sheeran, FitFusion Studio
- Best Instructor: Carlos Perez, Box Beat
San Diego
- Best Studio: SPARKCYCLE
- Best Instructor: Shannon Werner, Relevate
- Best Instructor: Scott Baker, Gemini Fit
San Francisco
- Best Studio: Karma Yoga SF
- Best Instructor: Chrissy Castillo, Proaction Athletics: Oakland's Boot Camp for Women
- Best Instructor: Jason Corbett, Sweat Health and Fitness
Seattle
- Best Studio: City Cycle
- Best Instructor: Medora Cesarano, Community Fitness
- Best Instructor: Anthony Arredondo, Sweat Equity
St. Louis
- Best Studio: Yoga Six
- Best Instructor: Kerri Simon, FITSTL
- Best Instructor: William Feuerbacher, Speed Play STL
Tampa
- Best Studio: CAMP Tampa
- Best Instructor: Kellie Paradis, Krazy Kardio
- Best Instructor: Bryan Tavarez, Mission Fitness DTSP
Toronto
- Best Studio: Elle Fitness and Social
- Best Instructor: Alison Lubin, Harmony Fitness - Eglinton
- Best Instructor: Garfield Watson, Elevate Fitness Studio
Tucson
- Best Studio: (r)evolve cycling, @revolvecycling
- Best Instructor: Lisa Takamiya, Animas Pilates Yoga Dance
- Best Instructor: Ben Thomas, Red Monkey Pilates Studio
Tulsa
- Best Studio: Press Cafe x Yoga, @presstulsa
- Best Instructor: Joy Jones-Washington, Physiques by Monique
- Best Instructor: Joe Picorale, Be Love Yoga Studio
Vancouver
- Best Studio: Spin Society Cycling Studio Inc., @spinsociety
- Best Instructor: Baharak Beikoghli, eBody Vancouver
- Best Instructor: Steve Hackett, Movement108
Washington DC
- Best Studio: Zengo Cycle, @zengocycle
- Best Instructor: Marja Toan, Zweet Sport
- Best Instructor: Killian Gallagher, Zweet Sport
People's Choice Award Winners
In keeping with the tradition of past years, the "people's choice" awards invited the ClassPass community to submit nominations for their favorite instructors and studios in five different categories.
BEST FITNESS STUDIO - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
GritCycle, Multiple Locations (Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Anaheim Hills, Huntington Beach, Ladera Ranch, Monarch Beach), @gritcycle
BEST FITNESS INSTRUCTORS - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Claudia Fitzwater, Project Body, Atlanta
Reuben Mourad, Training Mate, West Hollywood
BEST STUDIO STAFF - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
TruFusion Dallas, Dallas
@trufusion_dallas
BEST STUDIO AMENITIES - PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Jibe Cycling Studio, Portland
@jibecycling
MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE FITNESS STUDIO
Dryft, San Francisco
@letsdryft
For more information on these winners, including testimonials from their students, visit https://classpass.com/blog/2020/01/22/best-of-classpass-awards-2019-winners/
