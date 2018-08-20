These Are the Best Times to Buy Thanksgiving and Christmas Flights

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to start thinking about where to spend the holidays. Expedia.com® flight data1 released today shows the cheapest time to book flights for Thanksgiving travel is 31-90 days out, and 21-30 days out for Christmas. Travelers who booked during these windows in 2017 saved an average of 10 percent on holiday fares, and with Expedia's travel sale running September 14 – 17, it's a fantastic time to lock in travel plans through the end of the year.

"The busiest travel season of the year is right around the corner, and data shows us that early planning helps travelers save – especially on airfare," said John Morrey, SVP Brand Expedia. "We like to inform travelers of these sweet spots so they can book confidently and maximize their savings ahead of the holidays."

Best Time to Buy Flights

According to Expedia data, flights booked in September and October can yield significant savings for Thanksgiving travel, while the best time to lock in Christmas travel plans is typically November.

Thanksgiving: For 2018 the optimal window to book and save is now through October 22

For 2018 the optimal window to book and save is now through Christmas: For 2018 the optimal window to book and save is October 26 through December 4

The holidays are not the time to procrastinate, at least where airfare is concerned. Travelers who waited until the last minute, zero to six days out, paid the most – 10 to 20 percent above the average ticket price.

Best Time to Book Hotels

Travelers have more flexibility when it comes to finding a hotel for the holidays. According to Expedia data2, booking a hotel closer to your trip, zero to six days out, could save travelers 20 to 30 percent. This is an instance where waiting until the last minute can result in a lower average daily rate as some hoteliers aim to fill unsold rooms.

Waiting until the last minute to book a hotel may be a little nerve-racking. For those who like to plan ahead but still crave the savings, consider using the Expedia Add-On Advantage to get guaranteed savings on your hotel reservation during the holidays. Adding a hotel on to a reservation (flight, car, etc.) will then unlock discounts up to 43 percent off select hotels. Just make sure you book and attach the hotel to your existing itinerary at any time before the start of your trip.

Save Up to 90 Percent with Expedia's Upcoming Travel Sale

Get ready for Expedia's Really Big Travel Sale – featuring hundreds of amazing deals on hotels, flights, packages and more!

90 percent off select hotels on the Expedia App with coupon (Expedia Member-exclusive)

$750 off $1,000 flight + hotel package coupon (Expedia Member-exclusive)

off flight + hotel package coupon (Expedia Member-exclusive) 75 percent off select hotels with coupon (Expedia App-exclusive)

50 percent off select hotels on Expedia.com with coupon

$500 off $1,000 flight + hotel package coupon

off flight + hotel package coupon 10 percent of select hotels on Expedia.com with coupon

Book a cruise and get up to $1,000 to spend onboard

to spend onboard Up to 30 percent off Things to Do

The sale kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Friday, September 14 and runs through Monday, September 17. Exclusive coupons and savings will be released and available while supplies last on Expedia.com and on the Expedia App. Download the Expedia App today for first dibs on our best coupons and join our FREE Rewards program for even deeper discounts. Deals booked during Expedia's Travel Sale have a travel window of September 14, 2018 – December 31, 2018.

For more information visit https://www.expedia.com/travel-sale.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2018 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

1All data based on 2017 standalone air tickets sold for November 22-26, 2017 and December 21-26, 2017 travel periods.



2All data based on 2017 standalone hotel room nights sold for November 22-26, 2017 and December 21-26, 2017 travel periods.

SOURCE Expedia.com

Related Links

http://www.expedia.com

