These are the bugs still plaguing Apple mobile apps weeks after iOS 16 release, according to unitQ data

Missing notifications in dating apps spiked; "blank screen" hammered gaming apps; check deposit issues burdened finance apps; and more

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ , the leading platform empowering companies to take a user-centric, data-driven approach to improving product quality, today delivered insights into the product quality issues like bugs that have emerged following Apple's software update to iOS 16 on September 12, 2022.

Following the release of iOS 16, unitQ examined a variety of applications from business and productivity, to music and gaming to social networking and dating; unitQ found that the percentages of product quality issue complaints from users spiked across the board.

Industry data bugs per unitQ App data per industry

The company measured iOS App Store review data for the three weeks before iOS 16 and then three weeks after the release. Social networking, dating and health and fitness saw the most drastic rise in Apple's App Store complaints, at 42%, 34% and 21% respectively. The number one problem with social networking apps was a vital feature in which users could not upload photos.

Dating apps, dependent on notifications, saw a large jump in missing notifications. Heavy complaints from health and fitness app users included incorrect steps counts and weight tracking issues. Finance apps saw an 84% spike in the inability to deposit checks on mobile.

"As we predicted before Apple's release of iOS 16, app developers and their organizations have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks as users encounter issues still plaguing applications in every category," said Christian Wiklund, Founder and CEO at unitQ. "Our team at unitQ hopes this data sheds light on the importance for organizations to listen to their users' first-hand experiences – this feedback can inform actionable next steps to ultimately improve product quality."

In the chart below, the percentage increase is shown for major product quality issues that users complained about in Apple App Store reviews from three weeks before to three weeks after the release of iOS 16, by selected category:

unitQ Monitor provides organizations with real-time insights and actionable intelligence necessary to identify and fix product quality issues that are the top concerns for end users. In today's crowded app landscape, quality is a true market differentiator that can help businesses scale efficiently. With the help of machine learning and AI, unitQ captures user feedback in more than 100 languages from dozens of sources — including the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and among others YouTube. unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as Slack, PagerDuty, Zendesk and Jira.

Companies including Spotify, Klarna, HelloFresh and Udemy, and PrizePicks harness this data to visualize how existing and new product features are impacting their users across regions, app versions, and operating systems in real time. unitQ algorithms enable organizations to harness this real-time user feedback to take a measured, data-driven approach to their product quality efforts, fix issues faster, and leverage insights into roadmaps.

About the data

For the purposes of this report, the charts and data are based on the ingestion of thousands of iOS App Store reviews from more than 4,800 apps for the time period of three weeks before to three weeks after Apple's release of iOS 16 on September 12, 2022. unitQ then parsed those reviews with machine learning and proprietary algorithms to produce the results.

Overall, social networking apps saw the biggest increase in users reporting bugs or product quality issues after Apple released iOS 16. Following social media was dating applications, health and fitness, music, etc.

The chart below shows the percentage increase in product quality issues that users complained about in App Store reviews from three weeks before to three weeks after the release of iOS 16, by selected industry:

About unitQ

unitQ is an AI-enabled platform that listens to signals from an organization's user base. unitQ is arming organizations with real-time actionable insights to build a better customer experience both immediately and into the future to improve product, reduce churn, boost star ratings and build great experiences.

