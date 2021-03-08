These Top 5 POC-Hosted Podcasts Honor Female Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Never has there been a greater cry for content than this past year. Isolated from relationships, hobbies, and travel, people are eager for a sense of connection and community. Perhaps that's why the podcast industry continues to see such steady growth. There are more than 1,750,000 podcasts in the world and over 43 million episodes. According to podcasthosting.org, 49 percent of listeners are women while few shows have recognized the need for empowering content, diverse hosts, and female narratives. In honor of International Women's Day, Evoke Media rounded up some of the best female empowerment podcasts with at least one POC host.

01. Breaking Glass

https://weareevokemedia.com/breaking-glass-podcast/

Despite making up over half of the global population, women control less wealth, own less land, hold fewer public offices, and shoulder more domestic burdens. But in every corner of every country there are individuals with enough gumption to break the system and bend the rules. Co-hosts Sabrina Merage Naim and Kassia Binkowski have intimate conversations about complex global issues, elevating the stories of those glass breakers who are imagining a new narrative for women around the world.

02. Call Your Girlfriend -

https://www.callyourgirlfriend.com/episodes

Call Your Girlfriend is for long-distance besties everywhere. The show is co-hosted by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, who call each other every week to talk pop culture and politics. The podcast is "here for every facet of women's humanity."

03. Professional Troublemaker -

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/professional-troublemaker/id1349454032

Rants & Randomness covers all things pop culture relevant to our lives, through the lens of resident Side-Eye Sorceress, Luvvie Ajayi Jones. On the podcast, Luvvie talks about her most pressing rants, raves and faves from this topsy-turvy world.

04. Super Mamas

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/super-mam%C3%A1s/id1017545641

Hosted by moms and sisters Paulina and Bricia Lopez. Super Mamas is a judgment-free space where new, expecting and experienced mothers can come together to learn from one another, be inspired by each other and bond over their similar upbringings and cultural background.

05. All My Relations

https://www.allmyrelationspodcast.com/podcast

Hosted by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) and Adrienne Keene (Cherokee Nation), together they explore their relationships— relationships to land, to creatural relatives, and to one another. Each episode invites guests to delve into a different topic facing Native American peoples today.

About Evoke Media

Evoke Media exists to elevate stories of our global humanity. We partner on media opportunities that create connection, catalyze conversation, and drive social impact. Evoke Media is a subsidiary of the Sabrina Merage Foundation, a private non-profit which supports organizations, initiatives, and individuals to spark inclusivity among diverse cultures.

