Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alicja Januszewicz as Senior Vice President, People and Culture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Theseus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Alicja Januszewicz, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, People and Culture.

"We're thrilled to have Alicja join the Theseus team and bring her many years of experience building and nurturing talented, high-performing teams," said Tim Clackson, Ph.D., president and CEO of Theseus Pharmaceuticals. "With our team rapidly growing, Alicja's expertise will be invaluable as we build a highly skilled, diverse community united around our core values and a commitment to patients."

Dr. Januszewicz added, "I'm delighted to join the Theseus team whose seasoned leadership has proven their ability to accelerate business by cultivating strong teams and successfully bring cancer drugs to market for patients in need. I look forward to building upon this foundation and continue to foster an inclusive, patient-first environment as the team works to advance targeted therapeutics to address cancer treatment resistance."

Dr. Januszewicz most recently served as Vice President of People & Culture at Allena Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Allena, she consulted with Boston-area organizations with a focus on talent management, including employee development, organizational development, succession management, high potentials and workforce planning. Previously, she served as the Head of Talent Management at Baxalta Innovation Center, where she supported global R&D teams. Dr. Januszewicz has also held other talent management and talent development roles at Epizyme, Boston Scientific and Genzyme. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the Polish Academy of Science and is a graduate of the Talent Management Institute, University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School.

