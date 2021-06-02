Theseus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company shaping the future of targeted oncology by developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer.

"Brad brings more than a decade of financial, business development, and strategic capital markets leadership expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry, and we are excited to welcome him to the Theseus team during this pivotal time for the Company," said Tim Clackson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Theseus Pharmaceuticals. "Brad's experience in corporate finance and strategic transactions will help enable Theseus to grow and advance our mission to build a patient-centric precision oncology company."

"It is an honor to join this passionate team of precision oncology pioneers, who have a track record of developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics that have changed the lives of cancer patients," said Mr. Dahms. "Building upon the momentum of the Company's $100 million Series B financing from leading institutional investors, I look forward to contributing to Theseus' goal of developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors to outsmart cancer resistance."

Mr. Dahms most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Selecta Biosciences, Inc., where he oversaw financial operations, investor relations, and business development activities. He led Selecta through several significant financing and strategic transactions, including a $730 million licensing agreement. Previously, Mr. Dahms was a Senior Vice President in the Healthcare Group at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., focused on providing strategic and financial advice to life sciences companies. Prior to Cantor, Mr. Dahms held several other investment banking roles, including at RBC Capital Markets in the Healthcare Group, and at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Dahms earned a B.S. in Economics, with honors, from The Ohio State University.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is passionately committed to outsmarting cancer resistance. The Company is developing best-in-class, pan-variant kinase inhibitors, to shape the future of targeted oncology. Theseus believes truly transformative, targeted oncology therapeutics must inhibit all clinically relevant variants. Led by a team of pioneers in the discovery and development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), the Company's technology can predict how a cancer will mutate, enabling Theseus to target known mutations, stay ahead of future variants, and overcome the demonstrated burden of treatment resistance. For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

