TheSoul Publishing Announces Retail Monster as U.S. Licensing Agent for Global Phenomenon 5-Minute Crafts

Known around the globe for its positive, fun and quirky crafts, 5-Minute Crafts , is the world's top DIY brand and the only channel to consistently rank among the top ten on both YouTube and Facebook. Igniting a creative spark on a daily basis by offering viewers clever solutions to everyday problems, 5-Minute Crafts' audience reaches 350M+ YouTube combined subscribers, 300M+ Facebook combined followers, 55M+ Instagram subscribers and 25M+ TikTok combined followers.

"As TheSoul Publishing premieres at Licensing Expo for the first-time ever, we are incredibly excited to announce our collaboration with Retail Monster, a leader in the consumer product space. They continuously elevate brands with compelling retail and licensing opportunities, and we know they will bring an innovative and fun approach to our flagship brand, 5-Minute Crafts," said Ines Pacheco, Director of Licensing at TheSoul Publishing. "With successful touch points to our audience already established through digital and streaming video, podcasting, music and more, licensing programs will now further connect TheSoul to our fans and develop our suite of brands into household names."

"We are thrilled to be working in partnership with TheSoul Publishing on their immensely popular brand 5-Minute Crafts. There is an incredible opportunity to connect with U.S. consumers at retail by creating compelling and tangible products which replicate the fun DIY experience of this brand" said Michael Connolly, Founder of Retail Monster LLC.

Known as the powerhouse of positivity, the global leader in digital video views, TheSoul Publishing is diving into the merchandising world as it opens its doors to opportunity at the 2022 Las Vegas Licensing Expo. With over one billion followers and subscribers across social media, the digital studio will be exploring potential licensing partnerships around the studio's brand portfolio including 5-Minute Crafts, 123 GO!, Baby Zoo, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Polar and more.

About Retail Monster

Launched by an Executive Team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC (www.retailmonster.com) utilizes its relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Bentonville, Ark., Minneapolis, and London, United Kingdom.

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is an award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience.

One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than one billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 19 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Slick Slime Sam and Polar.

Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and the only brand to consistently rank among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels and among the Top-10 of all Facebook pages.

Current initiatives include expansion across additional social media, music, podcast and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Drum Award win, a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, 7 Shorty Award nominations, a pair of 2022 Digiday Video & TV Award nominations including 'Best Use of YouTube', and a 2022 Webby Honoree for 'Best Overall Social Presence in Media/Entertainment'.

For further information about TheSoul Publishing visit the website .

SOURCE TheSoul Publishing