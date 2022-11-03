TheSoul Publishing's Family-Friendly Content Comes to Global Safe Streaming™ Platform

Kidoodle.TV® partners with the world's most prolific content creator to deliver age-appropriate content to family audiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheSoul Publishing announced today that its family-friendly content will now reach new audiences through its partnership with the free kid's Safe Streaming™ platform Kidoodle.TV. Beginning this month, three of The Soul's popular channels will be featured across the Kidoodle.TV service in both English and Spanish:

5-Minute Crafts ® , the most-watched DIY digital brand in the world, with over 400 million social media subscribers.

the most-watched DIY digital brand in the world, with over 400 million social media subscribers. Slick Slime Sam – Available in 17 languages and averaging over 500 million monthly views on YouTube, Sam is pink, hilarious and shares clever crafts, engaging DIYs, and fun cooking tips for kids.

Available in 17 languages and averaging over 500 million monthly views on YouTube, Sam is pink, hilarious and shares clever crafts, engaging DIYs, and fun cooking tips for kids. and Baby Zoo – The fast-growing kid's animation brand with hundreds of millions of minutes viewed each month on YouTube.

Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), is accessible on more than 1,000 devices. It encourages kids and parents to watch digital content together through its premium streaming service, available in over 160 countries and territories. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE+® COPPA Seal Program, meaning the platform complies with comprehensive safety and privacy rules.

"Bringing great content to kids globally is always our goal and this opportunity with The Soul Publishing elevates that offering. This family-friendly content is already beloved and we look forward to bringing it to our audience," commented Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer of APMC.

TheSoul Publishing is the award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 20 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

Jonathan Shrank, Head of Content Distribution at TheSoul, said: "TheSoul Publishing is thrilled to bring our entertaining content to wider audiences, especially working with a streaming service like Kidoodle.TV that makes child safety a top priority. We are confident this new opportunity will allow our content to reach the right audiences. It's a great opportunity for both the platform and for us as content creators to bring our entertaining videos to viewers exactly where they want to see them."

About the Content

Baby Zoo

What unites a cat, a hedgehog, a koala, and a rhino? Friendship, cheerful songs, and edutaining stories! We help our little viewers explore the world, inspiring smiles all over the globe!

5-Minute Crafts

The most-watched DIY digital brand in the world. 5-Minute Crafts is known around the globe for its positive, fun, and quirky crafts. Videos on this channel inspire and ignite the creative sparks within all of us!

Slick Slime Sam

Have you ever seen a talking slime? Well, meet Slick Slime Sam! He is pink, he is hilarious, and he is ready to help with your latest DIY or life hack project.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is the award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience.

One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 20 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam and Polar.

Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts®, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and the only brand to consistently rank among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels and among the Top-10 of all Facebook pages.

Current initiatives include expansion across social media, music, podcast and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, 7 Shorty Award nominations, a pair of 2022 Digiday Video & TV Award nominations including 'Best Use of YouTube', a 2022 Stevie Award win for 'Media Company of the Year' and a 2022 Webby Honoree for 'Best Overall Social Presence in Media/Entertainment'.

For further information about TheSoul Publishing visit the website .

SOURCE TheSoul Publishing