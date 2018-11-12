TheStreet Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: TST) a leading financial news and information company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net loss from continuing operations totaled $1.1 million , or ($0.02) per share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million , or ($0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2017.

, or per share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of , or per share in the third quarter of 2017. Total Revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $13.0 million , down $0.3 million , or 2%, as compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

, down , or 2%, as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Business-to-Business (B2B) revenue of $6.3 million , up 5% year-over-year.

, up 5% year-over-year.

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) revenue of $6.7 million , down 9% year-over-year, primarily due to a strategic shift as it relates to advertising.

, down 9% year-over-year, primarily due to a strategic shift as it relates to advertising.

B2C subscription revenue up year-over-year in September for the first time since June 2015

Deferred subscription revenue totaled $22.6 million , up $2.4 million , or 12%, year-over-year.

, up , or 12%, year-over-year. B2B deferred subscription revenue increased $1.2 million , or 12%, as compared to the third quarter of 2017.

, or 12%, as compared to the third quarter of 2017.

B2C premium deferred subscription revenue grew $1.2 million , or 12%, as compared to the third quarter 2017

, or 12%, as compared to the third quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $1.0 million as compared to the same quarter last year.

for the third quarter of 2018 decreased as compared to the same quarter last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $43.2 million , an increase of $29.3 million from December 31, 2017 , including a $5.1 million increase in cash from operations.

, an increase of from , including a increase in cash from operations. Net loss for the third quarter 2018 including discontinued operations totaled $1.8 million , or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.2 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the same quarter last year. The third quarter of 2018 includes additional tax expense of $0.6 million resulting from a change in the Company's continuing operations forecasted net loss and allocations of tax expense between continuing operations and the sale of RateWatch in June 2018 .

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company reported revenue of $13.0 million, net loss from continuing operations of $1.1 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, and an Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.1 million. The third quarter net loss from continuing operations increased $0.5 million over the same period last year primarily from lower Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") advertising revenue of $0.7 million coupled with higher sales and marketing and general and administrative costs, partially offset by an income tax benefit related to the sale of RateWatch in June 2018.

"As promised, our efforts over the last several months to focus on our premium business have resulted in September being the first month with a year-over-year subscription revenue increase in more than three years," said David Callaway, President and CEO. "The deferred revenue coming from that premium unit was as strong last quarter as that of our growing B2B licensing businesses," Callaway continued. "Add in revenue from new events in Q3 such as our Deal Economy Chicago and Cramer Teach-In and we've got a good story to tell on both sides of our product line."

Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 were $13.0 million, down $0.3 million, or 2%, from the third quarter in 2017, primarily due to a continued sharp decline in advertising revenue in the consumer business. However, total deferred revenue from subscriptions was $22.6 million for the third quarter, up $2.4 million, or 12% compared to the third quarter ended in 2017, and up $3.0 million, or 15% from year-end 2017. The continued increase in total deferred subscription revenue reflects five consecutive quarters with year-over-year growth.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $14.9 million as compared to $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $1.1 million between periods. An increase of $0.4 million was attributable to non-cash compensation due to the issuance of restricted stock units for key employee retention efforts. The remaining operating expense for the quarter was the result of an increase in bonus and commissions from stronger performance over the prior year and annual year-over-year merit increases awarded. In addition, higher year-over-year costs were incurred related to increased targeted sales and marketing efforts. The Company also incurred higher year-over-year professional advisory fees related to its strategic planning efforts. These increased costs were partially offset by planned reduction in traffic acquisition costs, lower freelance costs, favorable FX exchange rates, service platform and consulting costs.

Net loss from continuing operations of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 increased from a net loss of $0.7 million from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $0.1 million compared to $1.1 million from the prior year period. The year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of decreased B2C advertising revenue, higher staffing compensation and staff retention related costs, professional fees and online marketing costs, partially offset by strong B2B revenue growth and higher third quarter year-over-year B2C event revenue.

Business-to-Business Revenue

Business-to-business ("B2B") revenue, which includes BoardEx and The Deal, totaled $6.3 million for the third quarter, up $0.3 million or 5% as compared to the third quarter of 2017. B2B deferred subscription revenue at September 30, 2018 increased $1.2 million, or 12% from the third quarter ended 2017. Year-over-year revenue growth resulted primarily from increased subscription revenue in the B2B businesses. BoardEx subscription revenue increase of $0.3 million resulted from both a strong increase in the subscriber base of 9% coupled with an increase of 2% in the average revenue per subscription. In addition, The Deal revenue achieved a slight revenue increase year-over-year primarily from a 6% increase in the price paid per subscription partially offset by a 5% decrease in the number of subscribers.

Business-to-Consumer Revenue

Total B2C revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $6.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 9%, from $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Lower year-over-year B2C advertising revenue of $0.7 million resulted from our decision to reduce marginally profitable programmatic advertising earlier in the year. B2C premium subscription revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million, flat with the third quarter of last year as we continue to benefit from higher renewals and increased sales and pricing. The results reflect slowing of the decline in the number of subscribers offset by the increase in the average revenue recognized per subscription. Average churn(2) improved to 3.94% for the third quarter of 2018 from 4.22% for the third quarter of 2017. Subscription sales bookings increased $0.3 million, or 8% for the third quarter of 2018 over the same quarter in 2017.

Strong attendance and a favorable response from events held by the Company has led to B2C event revenue of $125 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $113 thousand from the same period last year.

Cash on hand

The Company ended the third quarter 2018 with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $43.2 million, up $29.3 million as compared to $13.9 million at December 31, 2017. The change between the periods primarily resulted from net proceeds from the sale of RateWatch of $28.2 million and cash generated from operating activities of $5.1 million. This was partially offset by capital expenditures incurred during the period of $2.9 million and the deferred payment for a prior acquisition (BoardEx).

Conference Call Information

TheStreet will discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on November 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

To participate in the call, please dial 877-260-1479 (domestic) or 334-323-0522 (international). The conference code is 7509868. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TheStreet website at. http://investor-relations.thestreet.com/events.cfm

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.t.st) is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. The Company's flagship brand, TheStreet (www.thestreet.com), has produced unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors for more than 20 years. The Company's portfolio of institutional brands includes The Deal (www.thedeal.com), which provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control, and BoardEx (www.boardex.com), a relationship mapping service of corporate directors and officers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

(1) To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also uses "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. "EBITDA" is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP EBITDA results are an important indicator of the operational strength of the Company's business and provide an indication of the Company's ability to service debt and fund acquisitions and capital expenditures. EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of certain intangible assets that were recognized in business combinations. "Adjusted EBITDA" further eliminates the impact of non-cash stock compensation, impairment charges, restructuring, transaction related costs, loss (income) from discontinued operations, severance and other charges affecting comparability. A limitation of these measures, however, is that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company's businesses. Management evaluates the investments in such tangible and intangible assets through other financial measures, such as capital expenditure budgets and investment spending levels. "Free cash flow" means net income/loss plus non-cash expenses net of gains/losses on dispositions of assets, less changes in operating assets and liabilities and capital expenditures. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is an important indicator of the Company's financial results because it gives investors a view of the Company's ability to generate cash.

(2) Average churn is defined as subscriber terminations/expirations in the quarter divided by the sum of the beginning subscribers and gross subscriber additions for the quarter, and then divided by three. Subscriptions that are on a free-trial basis are not regarded as added or terminated unless the subscription is active at the end of the free-trial period.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding planned investments in our business, improved premium subscription products and expectations for 2018. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might contribute to such differences include, among others, economic downturns and the general state of the economy, including the financial markets and mergers and acquisitions environment; our ability to drive revenue, and increase or retain current subscription revenue, particularly in light of the investments in our expanded news operations; our ability to develop new products; competition and other factors set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results or occurrences. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:



Eric Lundberg

Chief Financial Officer

TheStreet, Inc.

ir@thestreet.com

John Evans

Investor Relations

PIR Communications

415-309-0230

ir@thestreet.com

THESTREET, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









ASSETS

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017



(unaudited)



Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,833,954

$ 11,684,817 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of







$296,243 at September 30, 2018 and $278,997 at December 31, 2017

4,572,216

4,546,308 Other receivables

3,616,486

389,353 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,615,839

1,615,720 Current assets of discontinued operations

-

230,116 Total current assets

50,638,495

18,466,314 Noncurrent Assets:







Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and







amortization of $6,026,109 at September 30, 2018 and $5,475,077







at December 31, 2017

1,602,024

2,092,669 Marketable securities

1,833,535

1,680,000 Other assets

1,123,862

306,465 Goodwill

23,515,608

23,568,472 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $18,370,335







at September 30, 2018 and $15,702,665 at December 31, 2017

12,608,512

12,966,569 Deferred tax asset

1,514,854

1,865,453 Restricted cash

500,000

500,000 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

-

7,564,606 Total assets

$ 93,336,890

$ 69,010,548









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 1,867,612

$ 1,999,772 Accrued expenses

3,999,779

3,690,337 Deferred revenue

21,863,890

19,201,693 Other current liabilities

793,794

1,835,679 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

4,246,891 Total current liabilities

28,525,075

30,974,372 Noncurrent Liabilities:







Deferred tax liability

1,046,387

803,917 Other liabilities

1,744,652

1,543,602 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

-

741,856 Total liabilities

31,316,114

34,063,747









Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;







57,330,389 shares issued and 49,609,152 shares outstanding







at September 30, 2018, and 56,891,551 shares issued and







49,181,462 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017

573,304

568,916 Additional paid-in capital

261,281,003

259,569,737 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,264,875)

(4,845,650) Treasury stock at cost; 7,721,237 shares at September 30, 2018







and 7,710,089 shares at December 31, 2017

(13,503,567)

(13,484,924) Accumulated deficit

(181,065,089)

(206,861,278) Total stockholders' equity

62,020,776

34,946,801









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 93,336,890

$ 69,010,548



















Note: The consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 reflects an immaterial adjustment to increase deferred tax assets and a corresponding increase to stockholders' equity as a result of the continued assessment and application of the recently enacted federal tax reform.

THESTREET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenue:















Business to business

$ 6,274,824

$ 5,951,581

$ 18,866,397

$ 17,418,252 Business to consumer

6,732,404

7,382,672

20,305,251

23,380,528 Total net revenue

13,007,228

13,334,253

39,171,648

40,798,780

















Operating expense:















Cost of services

5,770,422

6,185,753

16,977,154

19,261,777 Sales and marketing

3,639,704

2,782,596

11,017,781

9,265,547 General and administrative

4,368,148

3,718,094

12,687,396

11,268,698 Depreciation and amortization

1,166,717

1,115,035

3,424,630

3,189,538 Restructuring and other charges

-

-

-

198,979 Total operating expense

14,944,991

13,801,478

44,106,961

43,184,539 Operating loss

(1,937,763)

(467,225)

(4,935,313)

(2,385,759) Net interest income

32,359

8,168

81,167

26,224 Net loss before discontinued operations and income taxes (1,905,404)

(459,057)

(4,854,146)

(2,359,535) (Loss) income from discontinued operations

(129,809)

842,588

1,725,646

2,568,957 Gain on sale of business, net of tax

(551,752)

-

27,067,071

- (Loss) income before income taxes

(2,586,965)

383,531

23,938,571

209,422 Benefit (provision) for income taxes

775,014

(193,662)

1,083,763

(802,249) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,811,951)

$ 189,869

$ 25,022,334

$ (592,827)

















Basic net (loss) income per share:















Continuing operations

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.09) Discontinued operations

(0.02)

0.03

0.59

0.07 Basic net (loss) income per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ 0.51

$ (0.02)

















Diluted net (loss) income per share:















Continuing operations

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.09) Discontinued operations

(0.02)

0.03

0.57

0.07 Diluted net (loss) income per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ 0.49

$ (0.02)

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

49,600,837

35,869,751

49,362,018

35,710,049 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

49,600,837

36,142,548

50,695,450

35,710,049

















Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA - see note (1):











Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,811,951)

$ 189,869

$ 25,022,334

$ (592,827) (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(775,014)

193,662

(1,083,763)

802,249 Net interest income

(32,359)

(8,168)

(81,167)

(26,224) Depreciation and amortization

1,166,717

1,115,035

3,424,630

3,189,538 EBITDA

(1,452,607)

1,490,398

27,282,034

3,372,736 Restructuring and other charges

-

-

-

198,979 Loss (income) from discontinued operations

129,809

(842,588)

(1,725,646)

(2,568,957) Gain on sale of business, net of tax

551,752

-

(27,067,071)

- Severance

38,329

7,403

45,253

105,531 Stock based compensation

797,219

400,948

1,715,731

1,205,978 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,502

$ 1,056,161

$ 250,301

$ 2,314,267

THESTREET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 25,022,334

$ (592,827) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing







operations to net cash provided by operating activities:







Gain on sale of business, net of tax

(27,067,071)

- Stock-based compensation expense

1,715,731

1,205,978 Provision for doubtful accounts

55,109

69,260 Depreciation and amortization

3,584,922

3,834,785 Deferred taxes

(1,108,994)

444,816 Deferred rent

(203,659)

(394,839) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(178,173)

332,707 Other receivables

122,867

49,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

246,411

(582,693) Other assets

(356,060)

(4,417) Accounts payable

(141,116)

(344,356) Accrued expenses

(42,772)

(1,573,044) Deferred revenue

3,386,141

1,719,817 Other current liabilities

(73,126)

(540) Other liabilities

137,610

- Net cash provided by continuing operations

5,100,154

4,163,983









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Proceeds from the sale of business, net

28,232,100

- Capital expenditures

(2,870,300)

(1,832,925) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

25,361,800

(1,832,925)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Earnout payment for prior acquisition

(951,867)

- Cash dividends paid on common stock

(68,162)

(68,245) Share repurchase

(1,415)

- Shares withheld on RSU vesting to pay for withholding taxes

(17,228)

(12,469) Net cash used in financing activities

(1,038,672)

(80,714)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents







and restricted cash

(274,145)

368,713









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

29,149,137

2,619,057 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

11,684,817

21,871,122 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 40,833,954

$ 24,490,179



















Reconciliation of net loss to free cash flow - see note (1):







Net loss

$ (2,044,737)

$ (592,827) Noncash expenditures

4,043,109

5,160,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

3,101,782

(403,190) Capital expenditures

(2,870,300)

(1,832,925) Free cash flow

$ 2,229,854

$ 2,331,058

SOURCE TheStreet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thestreet.com

