ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit Emphasizes Regulation, Fintech and Israel Innovation at AIPAC Policy Conference 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay , a leading provider of big data analytics solutions, today announced that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) asked ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit to speak at the prestigious AIPAC Policy Conference on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. His presentation focused on regulation, financial cybercrime, and Israel innovation.

The AIPAC Policy Conference features demonstrations of groundbreaking Israeli innovations, keynote speeches by American and Israeli leaders, and intimate educational sessions. This year's speakers included Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"It is an honor to be asked to speak alongside so many American and Israeli leaders and luminaries," said Gazit. "This conference is a tribute to the ongoing cooperation between Israel and the United States in fighting state-led terrorism activities, organized crime and cyber threats. This partnership will be crucial as our respective financial institutions continue to be targeted by criminal groups and nation-states utilizing sophisticated fraud and money laundering schemes. To detect and defeat the advanced unknown threats of today and tomorrow will require true cooperation and digital transformation."

Gazit is one of the top cyber security experts in Israel, with a long-standing reputation dating back to his military service. He is a prominent executive and founder of several successful start-ups. Before joining ThetaRay, he served as Managing Director of Nice Cyber Intelligence Solutions, providing his expertise to homeland security and classified sectors. For many years, he served as a trusted advisor to homeland security entities and enterprises all around the world.

AIPAC is a bipartisan, non-profit organization that works to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. AIPAC is registered as a domestic lobby and is supported financially by private donations. AIPAC is not a political action committee and it does not rate, endorse or contribute to candidates. The New York Times has described AIPAC as "the most important organization affecting America's relationship with Israel."

