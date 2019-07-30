ThetaRay Hires Idan Keret as Chief Customer Success Officer

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, the leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced the hiring of Idan Keret as Chief Customer Success Officer. Idan has 16 years of experience with financial crime prevention solution providers, including Nice Actimize and Matrix-IFS, where his clients included 20 of the top 50 global retail and investment banks. He will be responsible for driving the success of all ThetaRay customer implementation projects, establishing key partnerships with international advisory organizations, and helping clients maximize the ROI of ThetaRay's IntuitiveAI capabilities.

Idan is the latest addition to ThetaRay's rapidly growing leadership bench. His appointment comes on the heels of ThetaRay's recent hiring of Steve Mann as chief marketing officer.

"I joined ThetaRay because I want to be part of an organization with cutting edge technology that not only complements but transcends the capabilities of rule-based legacy technology providers," said Keret. "ThetaRay has the leadership, technology and team necessary to redefine financial cybercrime prevention, improve financial crime experts' efficiency and reduce their operational overhead. I look forward to collaborating with the company's amazing team to help secure the world."

Idan has over two decades of experience in sales, customer success and implementation within the financial services industry. He became one of Actimize's first employees in 2003. He then joined Matrix-IFS as COO in 2007 and helped build it into a global company. At Matrix-IFS, his teams worked with many of today's market leaders, including FICO, Oracle, Actimize and SAS. Idan graduated with a BA in computer science from Tel Aviv Jaffa College in Israel, and previously served as a member of the IDF's Army Intelligence unit. He will be based in ThetaRay's US headquarters in New York.

"We are committed to providing superior service to our customers and partners, and Idan's impressive background and market expertise make him a perfect fit," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "He will work closely with our customers to ensure that they are fully protected against even the most potentially catastrophic forms of financial cybercrime."

